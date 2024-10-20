Operations with Significant Figures definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Significant Figures Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, excluding leading and trailing zeros.

Decimal Places The number of digits to the right of the decimal point in a number.

Rounding Adjusting a number to reduce the number of digits, based on specific rules.

Addition A mathematical operation where numbers are combined to form a sum.

Subtraction A mathematical operation where a number is taken away from another.

Multiplication A mathematical operation where a number is added to itself a specified number of times.

Division A mathematical operation where a number is split into equal parts.

Order of Operations A set of rules defining the sequence in which operations are performed in calculations.

Calculator A device or software used to perform mathematical calculations.

Precision The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.

Leading Zeros Zeros that precede all non-zero digits in a number, not considered significant.

Trailing Zeros Zeros at the end of a number, which may or may not be significant depending on the context.

PEMDAS/BODMAS A mnemonic for the order of operations: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication/Division, Addition/Subtraction.

Scientific Context The application of scientific methods and principles in calculations and measurements.