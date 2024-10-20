Operations with Significant Figures definitions Flashcards
Operations with Significant Figures definitions
- Significant FiguresDigits in a number that contribute to its precision, excluding leading and trailing zeros.
- Decimal PlacesThe number of digits to the right of the decimal point in a number.
- RoundingAdjusting a number to reduce the number of digits, based on specific rules.
- AdditionA mathematical operation where numbers are combined to form a sum.
- SubtractionA mathematical operation where a number is taken away from another.
- MultiplicationA mathematical operation where a number is added to itself a specified number of times.
- DivisionA mathematical operation where a number is split into equal parts.
- Order of OperationsA set of rules defining the sequence in which operations are performed in calculations.
- CalculatorA device or software used to perform mathematical calculations.
- PrecisionThe degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.
- Leading ZerosZeros that precede all non-zero digits in a number, not considered significant.
- Trailing ZerosZeros at the end of a number, which may or may not be significant depending on the context.
- PEMDAS/BODMASA mnemonic for the order of operations: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication/Division, Addition/Subtraction.
- Scientific ContextThe application of scientific methods and principles in calculations and measurements.
- Engineering ContextThe application of engineering principles and practices in calculations and measurements.