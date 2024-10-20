Operations with Significant Figures definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Operations with Significant Figures definitions
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, excluding leading and trailing zeros.
  • Decimal Places
    The number of digits to the right of the decimal point in a number.
  • Rounding
    Adjusting a number to reduce the number of digits, based on specific rules.
  • Addition
    A mathematical operation where numbers are combined to form a sum.
  • Subtraction
    A mathematical operation where a number is taken away from another.
  • Multiplication
    A mathematical operation where a number is added to itself a specified number of times.
  • Division
    A mathematical operation where a number is split into equal parts.
  • Order of Operations
    A set of rules defining the sequence in which operations are performed in calculations.
  • Calculator
    A device or software used to perform mathematical calculations.
  • Precision
    The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.
  • Leading Zeros
    Zeros that precede all non-zero digits in a number, not considered significant.
  • Trailing Zeros
    Zeros at the end of a number, which may or may not be significant depending on the context.
  • PEMDAS/BODMAS
    A mnemonic for the order of operations: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication/Division, Addition/Subtraction.
  • Scientific Context
    The application of scientific methods and principles in calculations and measurements.
  • Engineering Context
    The application of engineering principles and practices in calculations and measurements.