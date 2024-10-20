Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums definitions Flashcards
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums definitions
- Simple Harmonic MotionA type of periodic motion where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement.
- PendulumA weight suspended from a pivot so it can swing freely, exhibiting simple harmonic motion.
- Mass Spring SystemA system where a mass is attached to a spring, displaying simple harmonic motion.
- Restoring ForceThe force that brings a system back to its equilibrium position, proportional to displacement.
- AmplitudeThe maximum extent of a vibration or oscillation, measured from the position of equilibrium.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, calculated as the square root of g over l for pendulums.
- ThetaThe angle of displacement in a pendulum, often approximated as the sine of theta for small angles.
- RadiansA unit of angular measure used in many areas of mathematics, where the angle is measured in terms of the radius.
- PeriodThe time taken for one complete cycle of vibration to pass a given point.
- FrequencyThe number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit of time.
- GravityThe force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, or toward any other physical body having mass.
- Tension ForceThe force transmitted through a string, rope, cable or wire when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
- Equilibrium PositionThe position where the net force on the system is zero, and the system is at rest if undisturbed.
- Maximum VelocityThe highest speed reached by an object in simple harmonic motion, occurring at the equilibrium position.
- Maximum AccelerationThe greatest acceleration experienced by an object in simple harmonic motion, occurring at the maximum displacement.