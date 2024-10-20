Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Simple Harmonic Motion A type of periodic motion where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement.

Pendulum A weight suspended from a pivot so it can swing freely, exhibiting simple harmonic motion.

Mass Spring System A system where a mass is attached to a spring, displaying simple harmonic motion.

Restoring Force The force that brings a system back to its equilibrium position, proportional to displacement.

Amplitude The maximum extent of a vibration or oscillation, measured from the position of equilibrium.

Angular Frequency The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, calculated as the square root of g over l for pendulums.

Theta The angle of displacement in a pendulum, often approximated as the sine of theta for small angles.

Radians A unit of angular measure used in many areas of mathematics, where the angle is measured in terms of the radius.

Period The time taken for one complete cycle of vibration to pass a given point.

Frequency The number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit of time.

Gravity The force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, or toward any other physical body having mass.

Tension Force The force transmitted through a string, rope, cable or wire when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.

Equilibrium Position The position where the net force on the system is zero, and the system is at rest if undisturbed.

Maximum Velocity The highest speed reached by an object in simple harmonic motion, occurring at the equilibrium position.