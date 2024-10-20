Skip to main content
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums definitions Flashcards

Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums definitions
  • Simple Harmonic Motion
    A type of periodic motion where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement.
  • Pendulum
    A weight suspended from a pivot so it can swing freely, exhibiting simple harmonic motion.
  • Mass Spring System
    A system where a mass is attached to a spring, displaying simple harmonic motion.
  • Restoring Force
    The force that brings a system back to its equilibrium position, proportional to displacement.
  • Amplitude
    The maximum extent of a vibration or oscillation, measured from the position of equilibrium.
  • Angular Frequency
    The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, calculated as the square root of g over l for pendulums.
  • Theta
    The angle of displacement in a pendulum, often approximated as the sine of theta for small angles.
  • Radians
    A unit of angular measure used in many areas of mathematics, where the angle is measured in terms of the radius.
  • Period
    The time taken for one complete cycle of vibration to pass a given point.
  • Frequency
    The number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit of time.
  • Gravity
    The force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, or toward any other physical body having mass.
  • Tension Force
    The force transmitted through a string, rope, cable or wire when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
  • Equilibrium Position
    The position where the net force on the system is zero, and the system is at rest if undisturbed.
  • Maximum Velocity
    The highest speed reached by an object in simple harmonic motion, occurring at the equilibrium position.
  • Maximum Acceleration
    The greatest acceleration experienced by an object in simple harmonic motion, occurring at the maximum displacement.