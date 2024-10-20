Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Single Slit Diffraction definitions Flashcards

Back
Single Slit Diffraction definitions
1/15
  • Diffraction Pattern
    A series of alternating bright and dark spots resulting from light passing through a slit.
  • Central Bright Spot
    The brightest and widest spot in a single slit diffraction pattern, twice as large as other bright spots.
  • Constructive Interference
    Occurs when light waves meet at their peaks, resulting in increased amplitude and bright fringes.
  • Destructive Interference
    Occurs when a light wave peak meets a trough, resulting in decreased amplitude and dark fringes.
  • Fringe
    A band of light or dark in a diffraction pattern, caused by interference of light waves.
  • Dark Fringe
    A dark band in a diffraction pattern where destructive interference occurs.
  • Bright Fringe
    A bright band in a diffraction pattern where constructive interference occurs.
  • Single Slit
    A narrow opening through which light passes, causing diffraction and interference patterns.
  • Theta
    The angle at which a dark fringe occurs in a single slit diffraction pattern.
  • Lambda
    The wavelength of light used in a diffraction experiment, affecting fringe spacing.
  • Slit Width
    The width of the single slit, influencing the diffraction pattern and fringe spacing.
  • Amplitude
    The height of a wave, increased in constructive interference and decreased in destructive interference.
  • Indexing Number (m)
    A number used to identify the order of dark fringes in a diffraction pattern.
  • Tangent
    A trigonometric function used to calculate distances in diffraction problems.
  • Trigonometry
    A branch of mathematics used to solve for angles and distances in diffraction patterns.