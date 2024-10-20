Single Slit Diffraction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Diffraction Pattern A series of alternating bright and dark spots resulting from light passing through a slit.

Central Bright Spot The brightest and widest spot in a single slit diffraction pattern, twice as large as other bright spots.

Constructive Interference Occurs when light waves meet at their peaks, resulting in increased amplitude and bright fringes.

Destructive Interference Occurs when a light wave peak meets a trough, resulting in decreased amplitude and dark fringes.

Fringe A band of light or dark in a diffraction pattern, caused by interference of light waves.

Dark Fringe A dark band in a diffraction pattern where destructive interference occurs.

Bright Fringe A bright band in a diffraction pattern where constructive interference occurs.

Single Slit A narrow opening through which light passes, causing diffraction and interference patterns.

Theta The angle at which a dark fringe occurs in a single slit diffraction pattern.

Lambda The wavelength of light used in a diffraction experiment, affecting fringe spacing.

Slit Width The width of the single slit, influencing the diffraction pattern and fringe spacing.

Amplitude The height of a wave, increased in constructive interference and decreased in destructive interference.

Indexing Number (m) A number used to identify the order of dark fringes in a diffraction pattern.

Tangent A trigonometric function used to calculate distances in diffraction problems.