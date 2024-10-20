Single Slit Diffraction definitions Flashcards
Back
Single Slit Diffraction definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Diffraction PatternA series of alternating bright and dark spots resulting from light passing through a slit.
- Central Bright SpotThe brightest and widest spot in a single slit diffraction pattern, twice as large as other bright spots.
- Constructive InterferenceOccurs when light waves meet at their peaks, resulting in increased amplitude and bright fringes.
- Destructive InterferenceOccurs when a light wave peak meets a trough, resulting in decreased amplitude and dark fringes.
- FringeA band of light or dark in a diffraction pattern, caused by interference of light waves.
- Dark FringeA dark band in a diffraction pattern where destructive interference occurs.
- Bright FringeA bright band in a diffraction pattern where constructive interference occurs.
- Single SlitA narrow opening through which light passes, causing diffraction and interference patterns.
- ThetaThe angle at which a dark fringe occurs in a single slit diffraction pattern.
- LambdaThe wavelength of light used in a diffraction experiment, affecting fringe spacing.
- Slit WidthThe width of the single slit, influencing the diffraction pattern and fringe spacing.
- AmplitudeThe height of a wave, increased in constructive interference and decreased in destructive interference.
- Indexing Number (m)A number used to identify the order of dark fringes in a diffraction pattern.
- TangentA trigonometric function used to calculate distances in diffraction problems.
- TrigonometryA branch of mathematics used to solve for angles and distances in diffraction patterns.