Single Slit Diffraction quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the general formula for the angular position of dark fringes in a single-slit diffraction pattern, and how is the width of the central bright spot determined?

In single-slit diffraction, the angular position of the dark fringes is given by sin(θ) = mλ/d, where m = 1, 2, 3..., λ is the wavelength of light, and d is the width of the slit. The width of the central bright spot on a screen at distance L from the slit is found by first calculating the angle θ₁ for the first dark fringe (m = 1), then using y₁ = L·tan(θ₁) to find the distance from the central axis to the first dark fringe. The total width of the central bright spot is 2y₁.