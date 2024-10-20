Solving Capacitor Circuits definitions Flashcards
Solving Capacitor Circuits definitions
- CapacitorA device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, characterized by its capacitance.
- CapacitanceThe ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, measured in farads.
- Equivalent CapacitanceThe total capacitance of a circuit that simplifies multiple capacitors into a single capacitor.
- Series ConnectionA configuration where capacitors are connected end-to-end, sharing the same charge.
- Parallel ConnectionA configuration where capacitors are connected across the same two points, sharing the same voltage.
- Inverse Sum RuleA method to calculate equivalent capacitance in series by summing the inverses of individual capacitances.
- ChargeThe amount of electric charge stored on a capacitor's plates, measured in coulombs.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference across a capacitor, measured in volts.
- CoulombThe unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.
- FaradThe unit of capacitance, defined as one coulomb per volt.
- Potential DifferenceThe difference in electric potential between two points, driving current through a circuit.
- BatteryA device that provides a constant voltage to a circuit, driving the flow of charge.
- JunctionA point in a circuit where a wire splits, allowing current to flow in multiple paths.
- Step-by-Step ProcessA systematic approach to solving capacitor circuit problems by simplifying and expanding circuits.
- TableA tool used to organize and track variables such as charge and voltage in circuit analysis.