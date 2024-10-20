Solving Capacitor Circuits definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Solving Capacitor Circuits definitions

Solving Capacitor Circuits definitions
  Capacitor
    A device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, characterized by its capacitance.
  Capacitance
    The ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, measured in farads.
  Equivalent Capacitance
    The total capacitance of a circuit that simplifies multiple capacitors into a single capacitor.
  Series Connection
    A configuration where capacitors are connected end-to-end, sharing the same charge.
  Parallel Connection
    A configuration where capacitors are connected across the same two points, sharing the same voltage.
  Inverse Sum Rule
    A method to calculate equivalent capacitance in series by summing the inverses of individual capacitances.
  Charge
    The amount of electric charge stored on a capacitor's plates, measured in coulombs.
  Voltage
    The electric potential difference across a capacitor, measured in volts.
  Coulomb
    The unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.
  Farad
    The unit of capacitance, defined as one coulomb per volt.
  Potential Difference
    The difference in electric potential between two points, driving current through a circuit.
  Battery
    A device that provides a constant voltage to a circuit, driving the flow of charge.
  Junction
    A point in a circuit where a wire splits, allowing current to flow in multiple paths.
  Step-by-Step Process
    A systematic approach to solving capacitor circuit problems by simplifying and expanding circuits.
  Table
    A tool used to organize and track variables such as charge and voltage in circuit analysis.