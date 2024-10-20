Solving Capacitor Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Capacitor A device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, characterized by its capacitance.

Capacitance The ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, measured in farads.

Equivalent Capacitance The total capacitance of a circuit that simplifies multiple capacitors into a single capacitor.

Series Connection A configuration where capacitors are connected end-to-end, sharing the same charge.

Parallel Connection A configuration where capacitors are connected across the same two points, sharing the same voltage.

Inverse Sum Rule A method to calculate equivalent capacitance in series by summing the inverses of individual capacitances.

Charge The amount of electric charge stored on a capacitor's plates, measured in coulombs.

Voltage The electric potential difference across a capacitor, measured in volts.

Coulomb The unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.

Farad The unit of capacitance, defined as one coulomb per volt.

Potential Difference The difference in electric potential between two points, driving current through a circuit.

Battery A device that provides a constant voltage to a circuit, driving the flow of charge.

Junction A point in a circuit where a wire splits, allowing current to flow in multiple paths.

Step-by-Step Process A systematic approach to solving capacitor circuit problems by simplifying and expanding circuits.