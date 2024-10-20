Solving Density Problems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Density Ratio of mass to volume, represented by rho, with SI units of kg/m^3.

Mass Amount of matter in an object, often calculated using density and volume.

Volume Space occupied by an object, calculated using geometric formulas.

Rho Greek letter symbolizing density in equations.

SI Units International System of Units, standardizing measurements like kg/m^3 for density.

Sphere Geometric shape used to model Earth in density calculations.

Radius Distance from the center to the surface of a sphere, crucial for volume calculations.

Kilograms SI unit of mass, used in density calculations.

Meters SI unit of length, used for radius and volume calculations.

Conversion Factor Ratio used to convert units, such as miles to meters.

Scientific Notation Method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten.

Geometric Shapes Forms like spheres and cylinders used in volume calculations.

Cubic Meters SI unit of volume, used in density calculations.

Pi Mathematical constant used in volume calculations of spheres.