Solving Density Problems definitions Flashcards

- DensityRatio of mass to volume, represented by rho, with SI units of kg/m^3.
- MassAmount of matter in an object, often calculated using density and volume.
- VolumeSpace occupied by an object, calculated using geometric formulas.
- RhoGreek letter symbolizing density in equations.
- SI UnitsInternational System of Units, standardizing measurements like kg/m^3 for density.
- SphereGeometric shape used to model Earth in density calculations.
- RadiusDistance from the center to the surface of a sphere, crucial for volume calculations.
- KilogramsSI unit of mass, used in density calculations.
- MetersSI unit of length, used for radius and volume calculations.
- Conversion FactorRatio used to convert units, such as miles to meters.
- Scientific NotationMethod of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten.
- Geometric ShapesForms like spheres and cylinders used in volume calculations.
- Cubic MetersSI unit of volume, used in density calculations.
- PiMathematical constant used in volume calculations of spheres.
- Unit ConversionProcess of changing measurements from one unit to another.