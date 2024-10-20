Skip to main content
Solving Density Problems definitions Flashcards

Solving Density Problems definitions
  • Density
    Ratio of mass to volume, represented by rho, with SI units of kg/m^3.
  • Mass
    Amount of matter in an object, often calculated using density and volume.
  • Volume
    Space occupied by an object, calculated using geometric formulas.
  • Rho
    Greek letter symbolizing density in equations.
  • SI Units
    International System of Units, standardizing measurements like kg/m^3 for density.
  • Sphere
    Geometric shape used to model Earth in density calculations.
  • Radius
    Distance from the center to the surface of a sphere, crucial for volume calculations.
  • Kilograms
    SI unit of mass, used in density calculations.
  • Meters
    SI unit of length, used for radius and volume calculations.
  • Conversion Factor
    Ratio used to convert units, such as miles to meters.
  • Scientific Notation
    Method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten.
  • Geometric Shapes
    Forms like spheres and cylinders used in volume calculations.
  • Cubic Meters
    SI unit of volume, used in density calculations.
  • Pi
    Mathematical constant used in volume calculations of spheres.
  • Unit Conversion
    Process of changing measurements from one unit to another.