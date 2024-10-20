Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Energy Conservation A principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant over time.

Projectile Motion The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.

Potential Energy The energy held by an object because of its position relative to other objects, stress within itself, electric charge, or other factors.

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, often calculated as mgh.

Non-conservative Work Work done by forces that do not conserve mechanical energy, such as friction or air resistance.

Initial Speed The speed of an object at the start of a time interval, often denoted as v_a.

Final Speed The speed of an object at the end of a time interval, often denoted as v_d.

Launch Angle The angle at which an object is projected into the air relative to the horizontal.

Height The vertical distance of an object above a reference point, often the ground.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction.

Acceleration due to Gravity The acceleration of an object caused by Earth's gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s^2.

Symmetrical Point The point in projectile motion where the object returns to its initial height.