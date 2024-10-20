Skip to main content
Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy definitions Flashcards

Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy definitions
  • Energy Conservation
    A principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant over time.
  • Projectile Motion
    The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
  • Potential Energy
    The energy held by an object because of its position relative to other objects, stress within itself, electric charge, or other factors.
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, often calculated as mgh.
  • Non-conservative Work
    Work done by forces that do not conserve mechanical energy, such as friction or air resistance.
  • Initial Speed
    The speed of an object at the start of a time interval, often denoted as v_a.
  • Final Speed
    The speed of an object at the end of a time interval, often denoted as v_d.
  • Launch Angle
    The angle at which an object is projected into the air relative to the horizontal.
  • Height
    The vertical distance of an object above a reference point, often the ground.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
  • Velocity
    The speed of something in a given direction.
  • Acceleration due to Gravity
    The acceleration of an object caused by Earth's gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s^2.
  • Symmetrical Point
    The point in projectile motion where the object returns to its initial height.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number.