Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy definitions Flashcards

Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy definitions
Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy definitions
- Energy ConservationA principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant over time.
- Projectile MotionThe motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
- Potential EnergyThe energy held by an object because of its position relative to other objects, stress within itself, electric charge, or other factors.
- Gravitational Potential EnergyEnergy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, often calculated as mgh.
- Non-conservative WorkWork done by forces that do not conserve mechanical energy, such as friction or air resistance.
- Initial SpeedThe speed of an object at the start of a time interval, often denoted as v_a.
- Final SpeedThe speed of an object at the end of a time interval, often denoted as v_d.
- Launch AngleThe angle at which an object is projected into the air relative to the horizontal.
- HeightThe vertical distance of an object above a reference point, often the ground.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
- VelocityThe speed of something in a given direction.
- Acceleration due to GravityThe acceleration of an object caused by Earth's gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s^2.
- Symmetrical PointThe point in projectile motion where the object returns to its initial height.
- Square RootA value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number.