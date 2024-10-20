Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Solving Resistor Circuits definitions Flashcards

Back
Solving Resistor Circuits definitions
1/15
  • Equivalent Resistance
    The total resistance of a circuit that combines multiple resistors into a single resistor.
  • Series Connection
    A circuit configuration where resistors are arranged in a single path, sharing the same current.
  • Parallel Connection
    A circuit configuration where resistors are connected across the same two points, sharing the same voltage.
  • Ohm's Law
    A fundamental equation in electronics, V=IR, relating voltage, current, and resistance.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes (amps).
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.
  • Resistor
    A component that resists the flow of electric current, causing a voltage drop.
  • Shortcut Equation
    A simplified formula used to quickly calculate equivalent resistance in parallel circuits.
  • Merged Resistor
    A single resistor that represents the combined resistance of multiple resistors.
  • Systematic Approach
    A methodical process for solving circuit problems to ensure accuracy and avoid confusion.
  • Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
    A principle stating that the total current entering a junction equals the total current leaving.
  • Node
    A point in a circuit where two or more components are connected.
  • Resistance
    A measure of how much a component opposes the flow of current, measured in ohms.
  • Battery
    A device that provides a constant voltage source in a circuit.
  • Current Split
    The division of current at a junction in a parallel circuit.