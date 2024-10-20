Solving Resistor Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equivalent Resistance The total resistance of a circuit that combines multiple resistors into a single resistor.

Series Connection A circuit configuration where resistors are arranged in a single path, sharing the same current.

Parallel Connection A circuit configuration where resistors are connected across the same two points, sharing the same voltage.

Ohm's Law A fundamental equation in electronics, V=IR, relating voltage, current, and resistance.

Current The flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes (amps).

Voltage The electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.

Resistor A component that resists the flow of electric current, causing a voltage drop.

Shortcut Equation A simplified formula used to quickly calculate equivalent resistance in parallel circuits.

Merged Resistor A single resistor that represents the combined resistance of multiple resistors.

Systematic Approach A methodical process for solving circuit problems to ensure accuracy and avoid confusion.

Kirchhoff's Junction Rule A principle stating that the total current entering a junction equals the total current leaving.

Node A point in a circuit where two or more components are connected.

Resistance A measure of how much a component opposes the flow of current, measured in ohms.

Battery A device that provides a constant voltage source in a circuit.