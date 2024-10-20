Special Equations in Symmetrical Launches definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Special Equations in Symmetrical Launches definitions

Special Equations in Symmetrical Launches definitions
  • Symmetrical Launch
    A type of projectile motion where the final height equals the initial height, with equal ascent and descent times.
  • Initial Velocity
    The speed at which a projectile is launched, often denoted as V0.
  • Launch Angle
    The angle at which a projectile is launched relative to the horizontal.
  • Acceleration due to Gravity
    The constant acceleration experienced by an object in free fall, typically 9.8 m/s² on Earth.
  • Total Time of Flight
    The total duration a projectile is in motion from launch to landing.
  • Horizontal Range
    The total horizontal distance covered by a projectile during its flight.
  • Range Equation
    An equation to calculate the horizontal range: R = V0² * sin(2*theta) / g.
  • Complementary Angles
    Two angles whose sum is 90 degrees, yielding the same range for a given initial velocity.
  • Maximum Range
    The greatest horizontal distance achieved by a projectile, occurring at a 45-degree launch angle.
  • Vertical Component
    The part of the initial velocity acting in the vertical direction, calculated as V0 * sin(theta).
  • Horizontal Component
    The part of the initial velocity acting in the horizontal direction, calculated as V0 * cos(theta).
  • Projectile Motion
    The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of a projectile, often measured as the horizontal range.
  • UAM Equations
    Uniformly Accelerated Motion equations used to describe motion with constant acceleration.
  • Negative Velocity
    The velocity of a projectile when it is descending, equal in magnitude but opposite in direction to the initial upward velocity.