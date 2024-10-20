Special Equations in Symmetrical Launches definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Symmetrical Launch A type of projectile motion where the final height equals the initial height, with equal ascent and descent times.

Initial Velocity The speed at which a projectile is launched, often denoted as V0.

Launch Angle The angle at which a projectile is launched relative to the horizontal.

Acceleration due to Gravity The constant acceleration experienced by an object in free fall, typically 9.8 m/s² on Earth.

Total Time of Flight The total duration a projectile is in motion from launch to landing.

Horizontal Range The total horizontal distance covered by a projectile during its flight.

Range Equation An equation to calculate the horizontal range: R = V0² * sin(2*theta) / g.

Complementary Angles Two angles whose sum is 90 degrees, yielding the same range for a given initial velocity.

Maximum Range The greatest horizontal distance achieved by a projectile, occurring at a 45-degree launch angle.

Vertical Component The part of the initial velocity acting in the vertical direction, calculated as V0 * sin(theta).

Horizontal Component The part of the initial velocity acting in the horizontal direction, calculated as V0 * cos(theta).

Projectile Motion The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.

Displacement The change in position of a projectile, often measured as the horizontal range.

UAM Equations Uniformly Accelerated Motion equations used to describe motion with constant acceleration.