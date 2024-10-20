Special Vs. Galilean Relativity definitions Flashcards
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity definitions
- Galilean RelativityA classical theory where velocities are additive, established by Galileo and solidified by Newton.
- Special RelativityEinstein's theory that modifies Galilean Relativity, especially at velocities near the speed of light.
- Inertial FrameA reference frame where the laws of physics are consistent and not influenced by external forces.
- Michelson-Morley ExperimentAn 1887 experiment that failed to detect ether, supporting the constancy of light speed in a vacuum.
- EtherA hypothesized medium for light waves, disproven by the Michelson-Morley experiment.
- Time DilationA phenomenon where time is measured differently in different inertial frames, a result of Special Relativity.
- Length ContractionA phenomenon where distances are measured differently in different inertial frames, a result of Special Relativity.
- Speed of LightA constant value in all inertial frames, central to Einstein's second postulate of Special Relativity.
- Beam SplitterA device that divides a beam of light into two paths, used in the Michelson-Morley experiment.
- Interference PatternA pattern resulting from the superposition of different light waves, used to detect ether.
- Proper FrameA reference frame where an object is at rest, used to measure its intrinsic properties.
- Lab FrameA reference frame at rest with respect to the Earth's surface, used for external observations.
- Velocity AdditionThe concept in Galilean Relativity where velocities are summed, not applicable in Special Relativity.
- Coherent LightLight waves that maintain a constant phase relationship, crucial for interference experiments.
- PostulateA fundamental assumption in a theory, such as the constancy of light speed in Special Relativity.