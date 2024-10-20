Special Vs. Galilean Relativity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Galilean Relativity A classical theory where velocities are additive, established by Galileo and solidified by Newton.

Special Relativity Einstein's theory that modifies Galilean Relativity, especially at velocities near the speed of light.

Inertial Frame A reference frame where the laws of physics are consistent and not influenced by external forces.

Michelson-Morley Experiment An 1887 experiment that failed to detect ether, supporting the constancy of light speed in a vacuum.

Ether A hypothesized medium for light waves, disproven by the Michelson-Morley experiment.

Time Dilation A phenomenon where time is measured differently in different inertial frames, a result of Special Relativity.

Length Contraction A phenomenon where distances are measured differently in different inertial frames, a result of Special Relativity.

Speed of Light A constant value in all inertial frames, central to Einstein's second postulate of Special Relativity.

Beam Splitter A device that divides a beam of light into two paths, used in the Michelson-Morley experiment.

Interference Pattern A pattern resulting from the superposition of different light waves, used to detect ether.

Proper Frame A reference frame where an object is at rest, used to measure its intrinsic properties.

Lab Frame A reference frame at rest with respect to the Earth's surface, used for external observations.

Velocity Addition The concept in Galilean Relativity where velocities are summed, not applicable in Special Relativity.

Coherent Light Light waves that maintain a constant phase relationship, crucial for interference experiments.