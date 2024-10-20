Special Vs. Galilean Relativity definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity definitions

Special Vs. Galilean Relativity definitions
  • Galilean Relativity
    A classical theory where velocities are additive, established by Galileo and solidified by Newton.
  • Special Relativity
    Einstein's theory that modifies Galilean Relativity, especially at velocities near the speed of light.
  • Inertial Frame
    A reference frame where the laws of physics are consistent and not influenced by external forces.
  • Michelson-Morley Experiment
    An 1887 experiment that failed to detect ether, supporting the constancy of light speed in a vacuum.
  • Ether
    A hypothesized medium for light waves, disproven by the Michelson-Morley experiment.
  • Time Dilation
    A phenomenon where time is measured differently in different inertial frames, a result of Special Relativity.
  • Length Contraction
    A phenomenon where distances are measured differently in different inertial frames, a result of Special Relativity.
  • Speed of Light
    A constant value in all inertial frames, central to Einstein's second postulate of Special Relativity.
  • Beam Splitter
    A device that divides a beam of light into two paths, used in the Michelson-Morley experiment.
  • Interference Pattern
    A pattern resulting from the superposition of different light waves, used to detect ether.
  • Proper Frame
    A reference frame where an object is at rest, used to measure its intrinsic properties.
  • Lab Frame
    A reference frame at rest with respect to the Earth's surface, used for external observations.
  • Velocity Addition
    The concept in Galilean Relativity where velocities are summed, not applicable in Special Relativity.
  • Coherent Light
    Light waves that maintain a constant phase relationship, crucial for interference experiments.
  • Postulate
    A fundamental assumption in a theory, such as the constancy of light speed in Special Relativity.