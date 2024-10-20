Skip to main content
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes definitions Flashcards

Specific Heat & Temperature Changes definitions
  • Temperature
    A measure of the kinetic energy of molecules in a substance, indicating how hot or cold it feels.
  • Heat
    The transfer of energy between two materials due to a temperature difference, flowing from hotter to colder.
  • Specific Heat
    A property of a material indicating its thermal inertia, or how much heat is needed to change its temperature.
  • Thermal Equilibrium
    The state reached when two substances have exchanged heat until they are at the same temperature.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by molecules due to their motion, influencing the temperature of a substance.
  • Phase
    The state of matter of a substance, such as solid, liquid, or gas, which can change with energy input.
  • MCAT Equation
    The formula Q = mCΔT, relating heat transfer to mass, specific heat, and temperature change.
  • Thermal Inertia
    The resistance of a material to changes in temperature when heat is gained or lost.
  • Joules
    The unit of energy used to quantify the amount of heat transferred in a process.
  • Celsius
    A temperature scale where water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees under standard conditions.
  • Kelvin
    A temperature scale used in science where 0 Kelvin is absolute zero, the point where molecular motion stops.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, influencing the amount of heat needed to change its temperature.
  • Delta T
    The change in temperature of a substance, used in calculations of heat transfer.
  • Copper
    A metal with a relatively low specific heat, meaning it heats up quickly with energy input.
  • Water
    A substance with a high specific heat, requiring more energy to change its temperature compared to metals.