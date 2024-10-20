Specific Heat & Temperature Changes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Temperature A measure of the kinetic energy of molecules in a substance, indicating how hot or cold it feels.

Heat The transfer of energy between two materials due to a temperature difference, flowing from hotter to colder.

Specific Heat A property of a material indicating its thermal inertia, or how much heat is needed to change its temperature.

Thermal Equilibrium The state reached when two substances have exchanged heat until they are at the same temperature.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by molecules due to their motion, influencing the temperature of a substance.

Phase The state of matter of a substance, such as solid, liquid, or gas, which can change with energy input.

MCAT Equation The formula Q = mCΔT, relating heat transfer to mass, specific heat, and temperature change.

Thermal Inertia The resistance of a material to changes in temperature when heat is gained or lost.

Joules The unit of energy used to quantify the amount of heat transferred in a process.

Celsius A temperature scale where water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees under standard conditions.

Kelvin A temperature scale used in science where 0 Kelvin is absolute zero, the point where molecular motion stops.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, influencing the amount of heat needed to change its temperature.

Delta T The change in temperature of a substance, used in calculations of heat transfer.

Copper A metal with a relatively low specific heat, meaning it heats up quickly with energy input.