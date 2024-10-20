Specific Heat & Temperature Changes quiz Flashcards
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes quiz
Which of the following phenomena can be attributed to water's high specific heat capacity?
Water's high specific heat capacity means it can absorb or release a large amount of heat with little change in its own temperature. This property helps moderate Earth's climate, stabilizes ocean temperatures, and allows organisms to maintain homeostasis.
How are the climates of coastal regions affected by the specific heat capacity of water?
The specific heat capacity of water affects coastal climates by moderating temperature fluctuations. Water's high specific heat allows it to absorb and store heat during the day and release it slowly at night, leading to milder climates with less extreme temperature variations compared to inland areas.
What is the relationship between heat and temperature in physics?
Heat is the transfer of energy between two materials due to a temperature difference, while temperature is a measure of the kinetic energy of molecules in a substance.
How does heat transfer occur between two substances?
Heat transfer occurs from a hotter substance to a colder one until thermal equilibrium is reached.
What is the equation that relates heat, mass, specific heat, and temperature change?
The equation is Q = mCΔT, where Q is heat, m is mass, C is specific heat, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
What does a higher specific heat value indicate about a material?
A higher specific heat value indicates that more energy is required to change the material's temperature.
Why does water have a moderating effect on climate?
Water's high specific heat capacity allows it to absorb and release large amounts of heat with little temperature change, moderating climate.
How does specific heat affect the temperature change of metals compared to water?
Metals have lower specific heat values than water, so they heat up and cool down more quickly with the same amount of heat.
What is thermal inertia in the context of specific heat?
Thermal inertia is the resistance to temperature change, with higher specific heat indicating greater resistance.
How much heat is required to raise the temperature of 50 grams of water from 40°C to 55°C?
3,140 joules of heat are required to raise the temperature of 50 grams of water by 15°C.