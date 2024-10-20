Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases definitions
  • Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
    A curve showing the distribution of speeds among particles in an ideal gas at a given temperature.
  • Most Probable Speed
    The speed at which the greatest number of gas particles are moving, represented by the peak of the distribution curve.
  • Average Speed
    The mean speed of all particles in a gas, calculated as the square root of (8RT/pi*M).
  • RMS Speed
    The root mean square speed, a type of average speed skewed towards higher values, calculated as the square root of (3RT/M).
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, affecting the spread of speed distribution.
  • Speed Distribution
    A graph plotting the number of particles against their speeds, showing how speeds vary in a gas.
  • Peak
    The highest point on a distribution curve, indicating the most probable speed.
  • Square Root
    A mathematical function used in calculating speeds, denoted by the radical symbol.
  • Molar Mass
    The mass of one mole of a substance, used in speed calculations for gases.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit of temperature, used in gas speed calculations.
  • Probability
    The likelihood of finding a particle at a specific speed in a gas.
  • Curve Flattening
    The broadening of the speed distribution curve as temperature increases.
  • Gas Particles
    The individual molecules or atoms that make up a gas, each with varying speeds.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by particles due to their motion, influencing speed distribution.
  • Ideal Gas
    A hypothetical gas whose particles move randomly and do not interact, used in theoretical models.