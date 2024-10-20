Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases definitions Flashcards
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases definitions
- Maxwell-Boltzmann DistributionA curve showing the distribution of speeds among particles in an ideal gas at a given temperature.
- Most Probable SpeedThe speed at which the greatest number of gas particles are moving, represented by the peak of the distribution curve.
- Average SpeedThe mean speed of all particles in a gas, calculated as the square root of (8RT/pi*M).
- RMS SpeedThe root mean square speed, a type of average speed skewed towards higher values, calculated as the square root of (3RT/M).
- TemperatureA measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, affecting the spread of speed distribution.
- Speed DistributionA graph plotting the number of particles against their speeds, showing how speeds vary in a gas.
- PeakThe highest point on a distribution curve, indicating the most probable speed.
- Square RootA mathematical function used in calculating speeds, denoted by the radical symbol.
- Molar MassThe mass of one mole of a substance, used in speed calculations for gases.
- KelvinThe SI unit of temperature, used in gas speed calculations.
- ProbabilityThe likelihood of finding a particle at a specific speed in a gas.
- Curve FlatteningThe broadening of the speed distribution curve as temperature increases.
- Gas ParticlesThe individual molecules or atoms that make up a gas, each with varying speeds.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy possessed by particles due to their motion, influencing speed distribution.
- Ideal GasA hypothetical gas whose particles move randomly and do not interact, used in theoretical models.