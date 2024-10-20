Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution A curve showing the distribution of speeds among particles in an ideal gas at a given temperature.

Most Probable Speed The speed at which the greatest number of gas particles are moving, represented by the peak of the distribution curve.

Average Speed The mean speed of all particles in a gas, calculated as the square root of (8RT/pi*M).

RMS Speed The root mean square speed, a type of average speed skewed towards higher values, calculated as the square root of (3RT/M).

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, affecting the spread of speed distribution.

Speed Distribution A graph plotting the number of particles against their speeds, showing how speeds vary in a gas.

Peak The highest point on a distribution curve, indicating the most probable speed.

Square Root A mathematical function used in calculating speeds, denoted by the radical symbol.

Molar Mass The mass of one mole of a substance, used in speed calculations for gases.

Kelvin The SI unit of temperature, used in gas speed calculations.

Probability The likelihood of finding a particle at a specific speed in a gas.

Curve Flattening The broadening of the speed distribution curve as temperature increases.

Gas Particles The individual molecules or atoms that make up a gas, each with varying speeds.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by particles due to their motion, influencing speed distribution.