Spinning on String of Variable Length definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Angular Momentum A conserved quantity in rotational motion, calculated as the product of moment of inertia and angular velocity.

Centripetal Force The force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of rotation.

Tangential Speed The linear speed of an object moving along a circular path, related to angular velocity by the radius.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, dependent on mass distribution.

Rotational Speed The number of rotations or revolutions per unit time, often measured in RPM (revolutions per minute).

Radial Distance The distance from the center of rotation to the point of interest on the rotating object.

Tension The force transmitted through a string, rope, or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.

Equilibrium A state where the sum of forces and torques on a system is zero, resulting in no net motion.

Point Mass An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in physics to simplify calculations.

RPM Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.

Centripetal Acceleration The acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, necessary for maintaining circular motion.

Linear Velocity The rate of change of position of an object along a straight path, equivalent to tangential speed in circular motion.

Conservation Principle A fundamental concept stating that certain physical quantities remain constant in an isolated system.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its resistance to acceleration.