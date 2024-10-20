Spinning on String of Variable Length definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Spinning on String of Variable Length definitions

Spinning on String of Variable Length definitions
  • Angular Momentum
    A conserved quantity in rotational motion, calculated as the product of moment of inertia and angular velocity.
  • Centripetal Force
    The force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of rotation.
  • Tangential Speed
    The linear speed of an object moving along a circular path, related to angular velocity by the radius.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, dependent on mass distribution.
  • Rotational Speed
    The number of rotations or revolutions per unit time, often measured in RPM (revolutions per minute).
  • Radial Distance
    The distance from the center of rotation to the point of interest on the rotating object.
  • Tension
    The force transmitted through a string, rope, or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the sum of forces and torques on a system is zero, resulting in no net motion.
  • Point Mass
    An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in physics to simplify calculations.
  • RPM
    Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.
  • Centripetal Acceleration
    The acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, necessary for maintaining circular motion.
  • Linear Velocity
    The rate of change of position of an object along a straight path, equivalent to tangential speed in circular motion.
  • Conservation Principle
    A fundamental concept stating that certain physical quantities remain constant in an isolated system.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its resistance to acceleration.
  • Gravity
    The force of attraction between two masses, typically experienced as the weight of an object on Earth.