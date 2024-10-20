Spinning on String of Variable Length definitions Flashcards
Spinning on String of Variable Length definitions
- Angular MomentumA conserved quantity in rotational motion, calculated as the product of moment of inertia and angular velocity.
- Centripetal ForceThe force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of rotation.
- Tangential SpeedThe linear speed of an object moving along a circular path, related to angular velocity by the radius.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, dependent on mass distribution.
- Rotational SpeedThe number of rotations or revolutions per unit time, often measured in RPM (revolutions per minute).
- Radial DistanceThe distance from the center of rotation to the point of interest on the rotating object.
- TensionThe force transmitted through a string, rope, or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
- EquilibriumA state where the sum of forces and torques on a system is zero, resulting in no net motion.
- Point MassAn idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in physics to simplify calculations.
- RPMRevolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.
- Centripetal AccelerationThe acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, necessary for maintaining circular motion.
- Linear VelocityThe rate of change of position of an object along a straight path, equivalent to tangential speed in circular motion.
- Conservation PrincipleA fundamental concept stating that certain physical quantities remain constant in an isolated system.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its resistance to acceleration.
- GravityThe force of attraction between two masses, typically experienced as the weight of an object on Earth.