Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Spring Constant A measure of a spring's stiffness, indicating the force needed to change its length by one meter, with units in Newtons per meter (N/m).

Deformation The change in length of a spring from its original length, either by compression or stretching.

Restoring Force The force exerted by a spring to return to its original length, acting opposite to the direction of deformation.

Equilibrium The state where the forces on a spring balance out, resulting in no net force and no acceleration.

Hooke's Law The principle stating that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its deformation, expressed as F = -kx.

Newton's Third Law The law stating that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Vertical Spring A spring oriented vertically, where its deformation is influenced by gravitational force on an attached mass.

Compression The act of shortening a spring's length by applying a force.

Stretching The act of elongating a spring's length by applying a force.

Relaxed Position The state of a spring when it is at its original length, with no deformation.

Force of Spring The force exerted by a spring, calculated as the product of the spring constant and deformation.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, which influences the gravitational force acting on a spring.

Gravitational Force The force exerted by the Earth on a mass, calculated as the product of mass and gravitational acceleration.

Oscillation The repetitive variation in position of a spring around its equilibrium point when disturbed.