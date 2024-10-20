Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law) definitions Flashcards
Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law) definitions
- Spring ConstantA measure of a spring's stiffness, indicating the force needed to change its length by one meter, with units in Newtons per meter (N/m).
- DeformationThe change in length of a spring from its original length, either by compression or stretching.
- Restoring ForceThe force exerted by a spring to return to its original length, acting opposite to the direction of deformation.
- EquilibriumThe state where the forces on a spring balance out, resulting in no net force and no acceleration.
- Hooke's LawThe principle stating that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its deformation, expressed as F = -kx.
- Newton's Third LawThe law stating that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
- Vertical SpringA spring oriented vertically, where its deformation is influenced by gravitational force on an attached mass.
- CompressionThe act of shortening a spring's length by applying a force.
- StretchingThe act of elongating a spring's length by applying a force.
- Relaxed PositionThe state of a spring when it is at its original length, with no deformation.
- Force of SpringThe force exerted by a spring, calculated as the product of the spring constant and deformation.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, which influences the gravitational force acting on a spring.
- Gravitational ForceThe force exerted by the Earth on a mass, calculated as the product of mass and gravitational acceleration.
- OscillationThe repetitive variation in position of a spring around its equilibrium point when disturbed.
- Force ConstantAnother term for spring constant, indicating the stiffness of a spring.