Spring Force (Hooke's Law) definitions Flashcards
Back
Spring Force (Hooke's Law) definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Hooke's LawDescribes the proportional relationship between spring force and displacement from equilibrium.
- Spring ConstantA measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by k, with units in newtons per meter (N/m).
- DisplacementThe distance a spring is stretched or compressed from its equilibrium position.
- Equilibrium PositionThe position where a spring is neither compressed nor stretched, and displacement is zero.
- Restoring ForceThe force exerted by a spring to return to its equilibrium position, opposing deformation.
- DeformationThe change in length of a spring from its equilibrium position due to applied force.
- Mass-Spring SystemA system where a mass is attached to a spring, used to study oscillatory motion.
- Action-Reaction PairA pair of forces where one force is exerted by a spring and the other by an external agent.
- CompressionThe act of pressing a spring, reducing its length from the equilibrium position.
- StretchingThe act of pulling a spring, increasing its length from the equilibrium position.
- MagnitudeThe absolute value of a force or displacement, disregarding direction.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, symbolized as N, representing the force needed to accelerate 1 kg by 1 m/s².
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using spring force and mass.
- Force ConstantAnother term for spring constant, indicating the stiffness of a spring.
- Oscillatory MotionThe repetitive back-and-forth movement of a mass-spring system around equilibrium.