Spring Force (Hooke's Law) definitions Flashcards

Hooke's Law Describes the proportional relationship between spring force and displacement from equilibrium.

Spring Constant A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by k, with units in newtons per meter (N/m).

Displacement The distance a spring is stretched or compressed from its equilibrium position.

Equilibrium Position The position where a spring is neither compressed nor stretched, and displacement is zero.

Restoring Force The force exerted by a spring to return to its equilibrium position, opposing deformation.

Deformation The change in length of a spring from its equilibrium position due to applied force.

Mass-Spring System A system where a mass is attached to a spring, used to study oscillatory motion.

Action-Reaction Pair A pair of forces where one force is exerted by a spring and the other by an external agent.

Compression The act of pressing a spring, reducing its length from the equilibrium position.

Stretching The act of pulling a spring, increasing its length from the equilibrium position.

Magnitude The absolute value of a force or displacement, disregarding direction.

Newton The SI unit of force, symbolized as N, representing the force needed to accelerate 1 kg by 1 m/s².

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using spring force and mass.

Force Constant Another term for spring constant, indicating the stiffness of a spring.