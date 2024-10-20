Springs & Elastic Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Elastic Potential Energy Energy stored in a spring when compressed or stretched, calculated as 1/2kx^2.

Spring Constant A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted as k, used in calculating elastic potential energy.

Deformation The change in length of a spring from its equilibrium position, denoted as x.

Hooke's Law The principle stating that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its deformation.

Equilibrium Position The natural length of a spring where no external forces are applied, resulting in zero stored energy.

Compression Distance The amount by which a spring is compressed from its equilibrium position.

Launch Speed The velocity of an object released from a compressed or stretched spring.

Kinetic Energy The energy of an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2mv^2.

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy stored due to an object's position in a gravitational field, calculated as mgy.

Energy Conservation The principle stating that total energy remains constant, combining kinetic and potential energies.

Nonconservative Forces Forces like friction that cause energy dissipation, not conserved in mechanical energy equations.

Applied Force An external force exerted on an object, such as pushing a block against a spring.

Spring Force The force exerted by a spring, opposing deformation, calculated using Hooke's Law.

Equilibrium Distance The distance at which a spring returns to its natural length after being deformed.