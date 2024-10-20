Springs & Elastic Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy definitions

Springs & Elastic Potential Energy definitions
  • Elastic Potential Energy
    Energy stored in a spring when compressed or stretched, calculated as 1/2kx^2.
  • Spring Constant
    A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted as k, used in calculating elastic potential energy.
  • Deformation
    The change in length of a spring from its equilibrium position, denoted as x.
  • Hooke's Law
    The principle stating that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its deformation.
  • Equilibrium Position
    The natural length of a spring where no external forces are applied, resulting in zero stored energy.
  • Compression Distance
    The amount by which a spring is compressed from its equilibrium position.
  • Launch Speed
    The velocity of an object released from a compressed or stretched spring.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy of an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2mv^2.
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Energy stored due to an object's position in a gravitational field, calculated as mgy.
  • Energy Conservation
    The principle stating that total energy remains constant, combining kinetic and potential energies.
  • Nonconservative Forces
    Forces like friction that cause energy dissipation, not conserved in mechanical energy equations.
  • Applied Force
    An external force exerted on an object, such as pushing a block against a spring.
  • Spring Force
    The force exerted by a spring, opposing deformation, calculated using Hooke's Law.
  • Equilibrium Distance
    The distance at which a spring returns to its natural length after being deformed.
  • Potential Energy
    Stored energy in a system due to its position or configuration, such as in springs or gravity.