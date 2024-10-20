Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Standing Sound Waves definitions Flashcards

Back
Standing Sound Waves definitions
1/15
  • Longitudinal Waves
    Waves where particle displacement is parallel to wave direction, typical in sound waves.
  • Transverse Waves
    Waves where particle displacement is perpendicular to wave direction, typical in strings.
  • Standing Waves
    Waves that remain in a constant position, formed by interference of two waves traveling in opposite directions.
  • Open Pipe
    A pipe with both ends open, where standing waves have antinodes at each end.
  • Closed Pipe
    A pipe with one end closed, where standing waves have a node at the closed end and an antinode at the open end.
  • Antinode
    A point in a standing wave with maximum amplitude, occurring at open ends of pipes.
  • Node
    A point in a standing wave with zero amplitude, occurring at closed ends of pipes.
  • Fundamental Frequency
    The lowest frequency at which a system oscillates, corresponding to n=1.
  • Harmonics
    Frequencies that are integer multiples of the fundamental frequency.
  • Overtone
    Any frequency higher than the fundamental frequency, often referred to by its order.
  • Speed of Sound
    The speed at which sound waves travel through a medium, typically 343 m/s in air.
  • Frequency Equation
    For open pipes: nv/2L; for closed pipes: nv/4L, where n is harmonic number.
  • Wavelength Equation
    For open pipes: 2L/n; for closed pipes: 4L/n, where n is harmonic number.
  • Odd Integers
    Numbers like 1, 3, 5, etc., used for harmonic numbers in closed pipes.
  • Third Overtone
    The fourth harmonic in open pipes, seventh harmonic in closed pipes.