Standing Sound Waves definitions Flashcards

Longitudinal Waves Waves where particle displacement is parallel to wave direction, typical in sound waves.

Transverse Waves Waves where particle displacement is perpendicular to wave direction, typical in strings.

Standing Waves Waves that remain in a constant position, formed by interference of two waves traveling in opposite directions.

Open Pipe A pipe with both ends open, where standing waves have antinodes at each end.

Closed Pipe A pipe with one end closed, where standing waves have a node at the closed end and an antinode at the open end.

Antinode A point in a standing wave with maximum amplitude, occurring at open ends of pipes.

Node A point in a standing wave with zero amplitude, occurring at closed ends of pipes.

Fundamental Frequency The lowest frequency at which a system oscillates, corresponding to n=1.

Harmonics Frequencies that are integer multiples of the fundamental frequency.

Overtone Any frequency higher than the fundamental frequency, often referred to by its order.

Speed of Sound The speed at which sound waves travel through a medium, typically 343 m/s in air.

Frequency Equation For open pipes: nv/2L; for closed pipes: nv/4L, where n is harmonic number.

Wavelength Equation For open pipes: 2L/n; for closed pipes: 4L/n, where n is harmonic number.

Odd Integers Numbers like 1, 3, 5, etc., used for harmonic numbers in closed pipes.