Standing Sound Waves definitions Flashcards
Back
Standing Sound Waves definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Longitudinal WavesWaves where particle displacement is parallel to wave direction, typical in sound waves.
- Transverse WavesWaves where particle displacement is perpendicular to wave direction, typical in strings.
- Standing WavesWaves that remain in a constant position, formed by interference of two waves traveling in opposite directions.
- Open PipeA pipe with both ends open, where standing waves have antinodes at each end.
- Closed PipeA pipe with one end closed, where standing waves have a node at the closed end and an antinode at the open end.
- AntinodeA point in a standing wave with maximum amplitude, occurring at open ends of pipes.
- NodeA point in a standing wave with zero amplitude, occurring at closed ends of pipes.
- Fundamental FrequencyThe lowest frequency at which a system oscillates, corresponding to n=1.
- HarmonicsFrequencies that are integer multiples of the fundamental frequency.
- OvertoneAny frequency higher than the fundamental frequency, often referred to by its order.
- Speed of SoundThe speed at which sound waves travel through a medium, typically 343 m/s in air.
- Frequency EquationFor open pipes: nv/2L; for closed pipes: nv/4L, where n is harmonic number.
- Wavelength EquationFor open pipes: 2L/n; for closed pipes: 4L/n, where n is harmonic number.
- Odd IntegersNumbers like 1, 3, 5, etc., used for harmonic numbers in closed pipes.
- Third OvertoneThe fourth harmonic in open pipes, seventh harmonic in closed pipes.