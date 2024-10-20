Standing Wave Functions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Standing Wave A wave pattern formed by the interference of two waves traveling in opposite directions.

Wave Function A mathematical description of a wave, often expressed as y(x, t) = ASW * sin(kx) * sin(ωt).

Amplitude The maximum displacement of a wave from its rest position, doubled in standing waves.

Harmonic A specific frequency at which a system naturally oscillates, denoted by n.

Node A point along a standing wave where the wave has minimal amplitude.

Antinode A point where the amplitude of a standing wave is at its maximum.

Wave Number A value denoted by k, related to the wavelength by k = 2π/λ.

Wavelength The distance between consecutive points of a wave in phase, calculated as λ = 2π/k.

Angular Frequency A measure of how many radians a wave oscillates per second, denoted by ω.

Period The time taken for one complete cycle of a wave, calculated as T = 2π/ω.

Interference The process by which two waves superpose to form a resultant wave.

Loop A segment of a standing wave between two nodes, related to the harmonic number.

String Length The length of the medium supporting the wave, calculated using L = n * λn / 2.

Radians A unit of angular measure used in the context of angular frequency.