Static Friction definitions Flashcards

Static Friction A force that prevents an object at rest from starting to move, opposing the direction it would move without friction.

Kinetic Friction A constant opposing force acting on a moving object, calculated as the coefficient of kinetic friction times the normal force.

Coefficient of Static Friction A dimensionless value greater than the coefficient of kinetic friction, representing the ratio of maximum static friction to normal force.

Coefficient of Kinetic Friction A dimensionless value representing the ratio of kinetic friction to normal force, typically less than the coefficient of static friction.

Normal Force The perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it, balancing the object's weight.

Threshold The maximum static friction force that must be overcome to initiate motion in an object at rest.

Free Body Diagram A graphical representation showing all the forces acting on an object, used to analyze the object's motion.

Newton The SI unit of force, symbolized as N, defined as the force required to accelerate a 1 kg mass by 1 m/s².

Force An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons, and can be applied in various directions.