Static Friction definitions Flashcards

Static Friction definitions
Static Friction definitions
- Static FrictionA force that prevents an object at rest from starting to move, opposing the direction it would move without friction.
- Kinetic FrictionA constant opposing force acting on a moving object, calculated as the coefficient of kinetic friction times the normal force.
- Coefficient of Static FrictionA dimensionless value greater than the coefficient of kinetic friction, representing the ratio of maximum static friction to normal force.
- Coefficient of Kinetic FrictionA dimensionless value representing the ratio of kinetic friction to normal force, typically less than the coefficient of static friction.
- Normal ForceThe perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it, balancing the object's weight.
- ThresholdThe maximum static friction force that must be overcome to initiate motion in an object at rest.
- Free Body DiagramA graphical representation showing all the forces acting on an object, used to analyze the object's motion.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, symbolized as N, defined as the force required to accelerate a 1 kg mass by 1 m/s².
- ForceAn interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons, and can be applied in various directions.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object, resulting from unbalanced forces acting on it.