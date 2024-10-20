Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Static Friction definitions Flashcards

Back
Static Friction definitions
1/10
  • Static Friction
    A force that prevents an object at rest from starting to move, opposing the direction it would move without friction.
  • Kinetic Friction
    A constant opposing force acting on a moving object, calculated as the coefficient of kinetic friction times the normal force.
  • Coefficient of Static Friction
    A dimensionless value greater than the coefficient of kinetic friction, representing the ratio of maximum static friction to normal force.
  • Coefficient of Kinetic Friction
    A dimensionless value representing the ratio of kinetic friction to normal force, typically less than the coefficient of static friction.
  • Normal Force
    The perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it, balancing the object's weight.
  • Threshold
    The maximum static friction force that must be overcome to initiate motion in an object at rest.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A graphical representation showing all the forces acting on an object, used to analyze the object's motion.
  • Newton
    The SI unit of force, symbolized as N, defined as the force required to accelerate a 1 kg mass by 1 m/s².
  • Force
    An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons, and can be applied in various directions.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object, resulting from unbalanced forces acting on it.