Static Friction quiz Flashcards

Which of the following scenarios is an example of a static process?
A static process involves an object at rest where static friction prevents it from starting to move. An example would be a heavy book resting on a table that does not move despite an applied force, as static friction opposes the direction the book would move without friction.
What is static friction and when does it occur?
Static friction occurs when an object is at rest and prevents it from starting to move, opposing the direction the object would move without friction.
How does the coefficient of static friction compare to the coefficient of kinetic friction?
The coefficient of static friction is always greater than the coefficient of kinetic friction.
What is the formula for calculating the static friction force?
The static friction force is calculated as the coefficient of static friction times the normal force.
What happens when the applied force is less than or equal to the maximum static friction?
The object remains at rest, and the static friction force equals the applied force.
What occurs when the applied force exceeds the maximum static friction?
The object starts moving, and the friction type switches to kinetic friction.
How is kinetic friction calculated once an object is in motion?
Kinetic friction is calculated as the coefficient of kinetic friction times the normal force.
What is the role of static friction when an object is at rest?
Static friction balances out the applied force to keep the object at rest, ensuring the acceleration is zero.
What determines whether static or kinetic friction is acting on an object?
Comparing the applied force to the maximum static friction threshold determines whether static or kinetic friction is acting.
What happens to the friction force once the static friction threshold is overcome?
Once the static friction threshold is overcome, the friction force becomes kinetic and remains constant regardless of further increases in applied force.