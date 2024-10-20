Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Statistical Interpretation of Entropy definitions Flashcards

Back
Statistical Interpretation of Entropy definitions
1/10
  • Macrostate
    Observable thermodynamic properties like pressure and temperature that define a system's macroscopic state.
  • Microstate
    Specific internal arrangements of a system that result in a particular macrostate.
  • Multiplicity
    The number of microstates corresponding to a particular macrostate, denoted by the Greek letter Omega.
  • Entropy
    A measure of the number of microstates, indicating the disorder within a system, calculated using the Boltzmann constant and natural logarithm.
  • Boltzmann constant
    A physical constant relating the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature of the gas.
  • Natural logarithm
    A logarithm to the base e, used in calculating entropy from multiplicity.
  • Second law of thermodynamics
    A principle stating that systems tend to move towards greater disorder or higher entropy.
  • Thermal equilibrium
    A state where all parts of a system have the same temperature and no heat flows between them.
  • Ideal gas law
    An equation of state for a hypothetical gas, relating pressure, volume, and temperature.
  • Internal energy
    The total energy contained within a system, including kinetic and potential energy of particles.