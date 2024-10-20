Statistical Interpretation of Entropy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Macrostate Observable thermodynamic properties like pressure and temperature that define a system's macroscopic state.

Microstate Specific internal arrangements of a system that result in a particular macrostate.

Multiplicity The number of microstates corresponding to a particular macrostate, denoted by the Greek letter Omega.

Entropy A measure of the number of microstates, indicating the disorder within a system, calculated using the Boltzmann constant and natural logarithm.

Boltzmann constant A physical constant relating the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature of the gas.

Natural logarithm A logarithm to the base e, used in calculating entropy from multiplicity.

Second law of thermodynamics A principle stating that systems tend to move towards greater disorder or higher entropy.

Thermal equilibrium A state where all parts of a system have the same temperature and no heat flows between them.

Ideal gas law An equation of state for a hypothetical gas, relating pressure, volume, and temperature.