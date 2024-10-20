Statistical Interpretation of Entropy definitions Flashcards
Statistical Interpretation of Entropy definitions
- MacrostateObservable thermodynamic properties like pressure and temperature that define a system's macroscopic state.
- MicrostateSpecific internal arrangements of a system that result in a particular macrostate.
- MultiplicityThe number of microstates corresponding to a particular macrostate, denoted by the Greek letter Omega.
- EntropyA measure of the number of microstates, indicating the disorder within a system, calculated using the Boltzmann constant and natural logarithm.
- Boltzmann constantA physical constant relating the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature of the gas.
- Natural logarithmA logarithm to the base e, used in calculating entropy from multiplicity.
- Second law of thermodynamicsA principle stating that systems tend to move towards greater disorder or higher entropy.
- Thermal equilibriumA state where all parts of a system have the same temperature and no heat flows between them.
- Ideal gas lawAn equation of state for a hypothetical gas, relating pressure, volume, and temperature.
- Internal energyThe total energy contained within a system, including kinetic and potential energy of particles.