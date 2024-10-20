Summary of Magnetism Problems definitions Flashcards

- Electric ChargesEntities that produce electric fields and experience forces in the presence of other charges.
- Magnetic FieldA field produced by moving charges or magnets, represented by the symbol B.
- Magnetic ForceThe force experienced by a charge or wire in a magnetic field.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge through a conductor, necessary for producing magnetic fields.
- Field LinesImaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a field, such as electric or magnetic.
- SolenoidsCoils of wire that produce a uniform magnetic field when carrying current.
- Loops of WireCircular arrangements of wire that generate magnetic fields when current flows through them.
- Producing ChargeA charge that creates an electric field affecting other charges.
- Feeling ChargeA charge that experiences a force due to an electric field from another charge.
- Existing FieldA pre-existing magnetic field in which charges or wires can experience forces.
- New Magnetic FieldA magnetic field generated by moving charges or current-carrying wires.
- Current-Carrying WiresWires through which electric current flows, producing magnetic fields.
- Static ChargesCharges at rest that only produce electric fields, not magnetic fields.
- Equation SheetA collection of formulas used to solve problems related to fields and forces in magnetism.
- Mutual ForceThe force experienced by two interacting charges or magnets, each affecting the other.