Summary of Magnetism Problems definitions Flashcards

Summary of Magnetism Problems definitions
  • Electric Charges
    Entities that produce electric fields and experience forces in the presence of other charges.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field produced by moving charges or magnets, represented by the symbol B.
  • Magnetic Force
    The force experienced by a charge or wire in a magnetic field.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge through a conductor, necessary for producing magnetic fields.
  • Field Lines
    Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a field, such as electric or magnetic.
  • Solenoids
    Coils of wire that produce a uniform magnetic field when carrying current.
  • Loops of Wire
    Circular arrangements of wire that generate magnetic fields when current flows through them.
  • Producing Charge
    A charge that creates an electric field affecting other charges.
  • Feeling Charge
    A charge that experiences a force due to an electric field from another charge.
  • Existing Field
    A pre-existing magnetic field in which charges or wires can experience forces.
  • New Magnetic Field
    A magnetic field generated by moving charges or current-carrying wires.
  • Current-Carrying Wires
    Wires through which electric current flows, producing magnetic fields.
  • Static Charges
    Charges at rest that only produce electric fields, not magnetic fields.
  • Equation Sheet
    A collection of formulas used to solve problems related to fields and forces in magnetism.
  • Mutual Force
    The force experienced by two interacting charges or magnets, each affecting the other.