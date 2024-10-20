Summary of Magnetism Problems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electric Charges Entities that produce electric fields and experience forces in the presence of other charges.

Magnetic Field A field produced by moving charges or magnets, represented by the symbol B.

Magnetic Force The force experienced by a charge or wire in a magnetic field.

Current The flow of electric charge through a conductor, necessary for producing magnetic fields.

Field Lines Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a field, such as electric or magnetic.

Solenoids Coils of wire that produce a uniform magnetic field when carrying current.

Loops of Wire Circular arrangements of wire that generate magnetic fields when current flows through them.

Producing Charge A charge that creates an electric field affecting other charges.

Feeling Charge A charge that experiences a force due to an electric field from another charge.

Existing Field A pre-existing magnetic field in which charges or wires can experience forces.

New Magnetic Field A magnetic field generated by moving charges or current-carrying wires.

Current-Carrying Wires Wires through which electric current flows, producing magnetic fields.

Static Charges Charges at rest that only produce electric fields, not magnetic fields.

Equation Sheet A collection of formulas used to solve problems related to fields and forces in magnetism.