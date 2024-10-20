Superposition of Wave Functions definitions Flashcards
Back
Superposition of Wave Functions definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- SuperpositionA principle allowing the addition of wave functions to find a resultant wave.
- Wave FunctionA mathematical description of a wave, often using sine or cosine functions.
- AmplitudeThe maximum extent of a wave measured from its equilibrium position.
- Wave NumberA measure of spatial frequency of a wave, often denoted by k.
- FrequencyThe number of oscillations or cycles per unit time of a wave.
- DisplacementThe change in position of a point on a wave from its equilibrium position.
- Sine FunctionA trigonometric function representing periodic oscillations.
- Cosine FunctionA trigonometric function similar to sine, but phase-shifted by 90 degrees.
- Transverse WaveA wave with oscillations perpendicular to the direction of propagation.
- Resultant WaveThe wave formed by the superposition of two or more wave functions.
- Net Wave FunctionThe combined wave function resulting from the addition of individual wave functions.
- OmegaA symbol often used to represent angular frequency in wave equations.
- ParticleA small localized object to which can be ascribed physical properties.
- CalculatorA device used to perform mathematical calculations, essential for solving wave equations.
- Plug and ChugA method of solving equations by substituting values directly into formulas.