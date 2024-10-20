Superposition of Wave Functions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Superposition A principle allowing the addition of wave functions to find a resultant wave.

Wave Function A mathematical description of a wave, often using sine or cosine functions.

Amplitude The maximum extent of a wave measured from its equilibrium position.

Wave Number A measure of spatial frequency of a wave, often denoted by k.

Frequency The number of oscillations or cycles per unit time of a wave.

Displacement The change in position of a point on a wave from its equilibrium position.

Sine Function A trigonometric function representing periodic oscillations.

Cosine Function A trigonometric function similar to sine, but phase-shifted by 90 degrees.

Transverse Wave A wave with oscillations perpendicular to the direction of propagation.

Resultant Wave The wave formed by the superposition of two or more wave functions.

Net Wave Function The combined wave function resulting from the addition of individual wave functions.

Omega A symbol often used to represent angular frequency in wave equations.

Particle A small localized object to which can be ascribed physical properties.

Calculator A device used to perform mathematical calculations, essential for solving wave equations.