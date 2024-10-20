Skip to main content
Superposition of Wave Functions definitions Flashcards

Superposition of Wave Functions definitions
1/15
  • Superposition
    A principle allowing the addition of wave functions to find a resultant wave.
  • Wave Function
    A mathematical description of a wave, often using sine or cosine functions.
  • Amplitude
    The maximum extent of a wave measured from its equilibrium position.
  • Wave Number
    A measure of spatial frequency of a wave, often denoted by k.
  • Frequency
    The number of oscillations or cycles per unit time of a wave.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of a point on a wave from its equilibrium position.
  • Sine Function
    A trigonometric function representing periodic oscillations.
  • Cosine Function
    A trigonometric function similar to sine, but phase-shifted by 90 degrees.
  • Transverse Wave
    A wave with oscillations perpendicular to the direction of propagation.
  • Resultant Wave
    The wave formed by the superposition of two or more wave functions.
  • Net Wave Function
    The combined wave function resulting from the addition of individual wave functions.
  • Omega
    A symbol often used to represent angular frequency in wave equations.
  • Particle
    A small localized object to which can be ascribed physical properties.
  • Calculator
    A device used to perform mathematical calculations, essential for solving wave equations.
  • Plug and Chug
    A method of solving equations by substituting values directly into formulas.