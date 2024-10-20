Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inclined Plane A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.

Kinetic Friction The force opposing the motion of two surfaces sliding past each other.

Free Body Diagram A graphical illustration used to visualize the forces acting on an object.

Normal Force The force perpendicular to the contact surface between two objects.

Tension The pulling force transmitted through a string, cable, or chain.

Gravitational Force The force of attraction between two masses, directed towards the center of the Earth.

Coefficient of Kinetic Friction A dimensionless constant denoting the ratio of kinetic friction force to normal force.

Newton's Second Law A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F=ma).

System of Equations A set of equations with multiple variables that are solved together.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, measured in meters per second squared.

Weight The force exerted on a body by gravity, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.

Coordinate System A system for specifying the precise location of points in space using numbers.

Equation Addition A method for solving systems of equations by adding them to eliminate a variable.

Component Forces Forces that are split into perpendicular parts, often along coordinate axes.