Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction definitions Flashcards

Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction definitions

Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction definitions
  • Inclined Plane
    A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.
  • Kinetic Friction
    The force opposing the motion of two surfaces sliding past each other.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A graphical illustration used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
  • Normal Force
    The force perpendicular to the contact surface between two objects.
  • Tension
    The pulling force transmitted through a string, cable, or chain.
  • Gravitational Force
    The force of attraction between two masses, directed towards the center of the Earth.
  • Coefficient of Kinetic Friction
    A dimensionless constant denoting the ratio of kinetic friction force to normal force.
  • Newton's Second Law
    A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F=ma).
  • System of Equations
    A set of equations with multiple variables that are solved together.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object, measured in meters per second squared.
  • Weight
    The force exerted on a body by gravity, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.
  • Coordinate System
    A system for specifying the precise location of points in space using numbers.
  • Equation Addition
    A method for solving systems of equations by adding them to eliminate a variable.
  • Component Forces
    Forces that are split into perpendicular parts, often along coordinate axes.
  • Positive Direction
    The chosen direction in a coordinate system where values are considered positive.