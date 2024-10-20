Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction definitions Flashcards
Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction definitions
- Inclined PlaneA flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.
- Kinetic FrictionThe force opposing the motion of two surfaces sliding past each other.
- Free Body DiagramA graphical illustration used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
- Normal ForceThe force perpendicular to the contact surface between two objects.
- TensionThe pulling force transmitted through a string, cable, or chain.
- Gravitational ForceThe force of attraction between two masses, directed towards the center of the Earth.
- Coefficient of Kinetic FrictionA dimensionless constant denoting the ratio of kinetic friction force to normal force.
- Newton's Second LawA principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F=ma).
- System of EquationsA set of equations with multiple variables that are solved together.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object, measured in meters per second squared.
- WeightThe force exerted on a body by gravity, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.
- Coordinate SystemA system for specifying the precise location of points in space using numbers.
- Equation AdditionA method for solving systems of equations by adding them to eliminate a variable.
- Component ForcesForces that are split into perpendicular parts, often along coordinate axes.
- Positive DirectionThe chosen direction in a coordinate system where values are considered positive.