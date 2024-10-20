Forces in Connected Systems of Objects definitions Flashcards
Back
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Newton's Second LawA fundamental principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration, used to solve problems in connected systems.
- Free Body DiagramA visual representation of all forces acting on an object, crucial for analyzing connected systems.
- TensionThe force transmitted through a rope or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object, shared by all objects in a connected system.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a particular direction, constant across connected objects.
- Equation AdditionA method of solving systems of equations by adding them to eliminate non-target variables.
- Equation SubstitutionA method of solving systems of equations by substituting one equation into another to eliminate variables.
- Combined MassA shortcut method treating connected objects as a single mass to simplify calculations.
- Normal ForceThe support force exerted upon an object in contact with another stable object, often balancing weight.
- Weight ForceThe force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, often a key component in free body diagrams.
- Positive DirectionThe chosen direction of acceleration in a system, aiding in the simplification of force equations.
- PulleyA wheel on an axle used to change the direction of a tension force in a rope or cable.
- Massless PulleyAn idealized pulley with no mass, ensuring tension is the same on both sides of the rope.
- Action-Reaction PairForces that are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, as described by Newton's third law.
- Atwood MachineA system of two masses connected by a string over a pulley, used to study motion and forces.