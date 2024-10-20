Forces in Connected Systems of Objects definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects definitions
  • Newton's Second Law
    A fundamental principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration, used to solve problems in connected systems.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, crucial for analyzing connected systems.
  • Tension
    The force transmitted through a rope or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object, shared by all objects in a connected system.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a particular direction, constant across connected objects.
  • Equation Addition
    A method of solving systems of equations by adding them to eliminate non-target variables.
  • Equation Substitution
    A method of solving systems of equations by substituting one equation into another to eliminate variables.
  • Combined Mass
    A shortcut method treating connected objects as a single mass to simplify calculations.
  • Normal Force
    The support force exerted upon an object in contact with another stable object, often balancing weight.
  • Weight Force
    The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, often a key component in free body diagrams.
  • Positive Direction
    The chosen direction of acceleration in a system, aiding in the simplification of force equations.
  • Pulley
    A wheel on an axle used to change the direction of a tension force in a rope or cable.
  • Massless Pulley
    An idealized pulley with no mass, ensuring tension is the same on both sides of the rope.
  • Action-Reaction Pair
    Forces that are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, as described by Newton's third law.
  • Atwood Machine
    A system of two masses connected by a string over a pulley, used to study motion and forces.