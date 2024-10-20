Forces in Connected Systems of Objects definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Newton's Second Law A fundamental principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration, used to solve problems in connected systems.

Free Body Diagram A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, crucial for analyzing connected systems.

Tension The force transmitted through a rope or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, shared by all objects in a connected system.

Velocity The speed of an object in a particular direction, constant across connected objects.

Equation Addition A method of solving systems of equations by adding them to eliminate non-target variables.

Equation Substitution A method of solving systems of equations by substituting one equation into another to eliminate variables.

Combined Mass A shortcut method treating connected objects as a single mass to simplify calculations.

Normal Force The support force exerted upon an object in contact with another stable object, often balancing weight.

Weight Force The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, often a key component in free body diagrams.

Positive Direction The chosen direction of acceleration in a system, aiding in the simplification of force equations.

Pulley A wheel on an axle used to change the direction of a tension force in a rope or cable.

Massless Pulley An idealized pulley with no mass, ensuring tension is the same on both sides of the rope.

Action-Reaction Pair Forces that are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, as described by Newton's third law.