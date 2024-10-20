Temperature definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Temperature A measure of how hot or cold something is, related to the average kinetic energy of particles in an object.

Kinetic Energy Energy related to the motion of particles; higher in hot objects and lower in cold ones.

Fahrenheit A temperature scale with the freezing point of water at 32°F and boiling point at 212°F.

Celsius A temperature scale with the freezing point of water at 0°C and boiling point at 100°C.

Kelvin An absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, with freezing point of water at 273.15 K.

Absolute Zero The lowest possible temperature where particles have minimal kinetic energy, defined as 0 K.

Conversion The process of changing a temperature measurement from one scale to another using specific equations.

Freezing Point The temperature at which a liquid turns into a solid; 0°C, 32°F, or 273.15 K for water.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a liquid turns into a gas; 100°C, 212°F, or 373.15 K for water.

Thermodynamics The branch of physics that deals with the relationships between heat and other forms of energy.

Equation A mathematical statement used to convert temperatures between different scales.

Reference Points Arbitrary values used to define temperature scales, such as the freezing and boiling points of water.

Metric System A decimal-based system of measurement used worldwide, including the Celsius temperature scale.

Scale A system of ordered marks at fixed intervals used as a reference standard in measurement.