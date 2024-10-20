Temperature definitions Flashcards
Temperature definitions
- TemperatureA measure of how hot or cold something is, related to the average kinetic energy of particles in an object.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy related to the motion of particles; higher in hot objects and lower in cold ones.
- FahrenheitA temperature scale with the freezing point of water at 32°F and boiling point at 212°F.
- CelsiusA temperature scale with the freezing point of water at 0°C and boiling point at 100°C.
- KelvinAn absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, with freezing point of water at 273.15 K.
- Absolute ZeroThe lowest possible temperature where particles have minimal kinetic energy, defined as 0 K.
- ConversionThe process of changing a temperature measurement from one scale to another using specific equations.
- Freezing PointThe temperature at which a liquid turns into a solid; 0°C, 32°F, or 273.15 K for water.
- Boiling PointThe temperature at which a liquid turns into a gas; 100°C, 212°F, or 373.15 K for water.
- ThermodynamicsThe branch of physics that deals with the relationships between heat and other forms of energy.
- EquationA mathematical statement used to convert temperatures between different scales.
- Reference PointsArbitrary values used to define temperature scales, such as the freezing and boiling points of water.
- Metric SystemA decimal-based system of measurement used worldwide, including the Celsius temperature scale.
- ScaleA system of ordered marks at fixed intervals used as a reference standard in measurement.
- MeasurementThe process of obtaining the magnitude of a quantity relative to an agreed standard.