Temperature definitions Flashcards

Temperature definitions
  • Temperature
    A measure of how hot or cold something is, related to the average kinetic energy of particles in an object.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy related to the motion of particles; higher in hot objects and lower in cold ones.
  • Fahrenheit
    A temperature scale with the freezing point of water at 32°F and boiling point at 212°F.
  • Celsius
    A temperature scale with the freezing point of water at 0°C and boiling point at 100°C.
  • Kelvin
    An absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, with freezing point of water at 273.15 K.
  • Absolute Zero
    The lowest possible temperature where particles have minimal kinetic energy, defined as 0 K.
  • Conversion
    The process of changing a temperature measurement from one scale to another using specific equations.
  • Freezing Point
    The temperature at which a liquid turns into a solid; 0°C, 32°F, or 273.15 K for water.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a liquid turns into a gas; 100°C, 212°F, or 373.15 K for water.
  • Thermodynamics
    The branch of physics that deals with the relationships between heat and other forms of energy.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement used to convert temperatures between different scales.
  • Reference Points
    Arbitrary values used to define temperature scales, such as the freezing and boiling points of water.
  • Metric System
    A decimal-based system of measurement used worldwide, including the Celsius temperature scale.
  • Scale
    A system of ordered marks at fixed intervals used as a reference standard in measurement.
  • Measurement
    The process of obtaining the magnitude of a quantity relative to an agreed standard.