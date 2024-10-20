Temperature quiz Flashcards

The equator is warmer than the poles because it receives more direct sunlight throughout the year. The sun's rays hit the equator at a more direct angle, concentrating the energy over a smaller area, whereas at the poles, the sunlight is spread over a larger area due to the Earth's curvature.
What happens to the kinetic energy of particles as temperature increases?
As temperature increases, the average kinetic energy of the particles in an object also increases. This means the particles move faster, resulting in a higher temperature.
Why does a coastal area have less variation in temperature than a non-coastal area?
Coastal areas have less variation in temperature due to the moderating influence of the ocean. Water has a high specific heat capacity, meaning it can absorb and release heat slowly, which helps to stabilize the temperature of nearby land.
Which region on Earth receives the most solar radiation per unit area over a year?
The equatorial region receives the most solar radiation per unit area over a year due to the direct angle of sunlight.
How does altitude affect temperature in different latitudes?
As altitude increases, temperature generally decreases regardless of latitude. This is because the atmosphere becomes thinner at higher altitudes, leading to less heat retention.
