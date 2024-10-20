Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Doppler Effect of Light definitions Flashcards

Back
The Doppler Effect of Light definitions
1/15
  • Doppler Effect
    A phenomenon causing a shift in observed frequency due to relative motion between source and observer.
  • Electromagnetic Waves
    Waves of electric and magnetic fields, including light, that can travel through a vacuum.
  • Frequency
    The number of wave cycles that pass a point per unit time, measured in Hertz.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive crests of a wave, often measured in nanometers for light.
  • Relative Velocity
    The combined speed of the source and observer, used in calculating frequency shifts.
  • Speed of Light
    A constant value of approximately 3 x 10^8 meters per second, denoted as 'c'.
  • Observed Frequency
    The frequency detected by an observer, altered by the Doppler effect.
  • Source Frequency
    The original frequency emitted by a source before any Doppler shift.
  • Receding
    The motion of a source moving away from an observer, causing a frequency decrease.
  • Approaching
    The motion of a source moving towards an observer, causing a frequency increase.
  • Nanometer
    A unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, often used to measure light wavelengths.
  • Hertz
    The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.
  • Lambda
    A symbol commonly used to represent wavelength in equations.
  • Velocity
    The speed of something in a given direction, crucial in Doppler effect calculations.
  • Light Bulb
    An example used to illustrate the Doppler effect with electromagnetic waves.