The Doppler Effect of Light definitions Flashcards

Doppler Effect A phenomenon causing a shift in observed frequency due to relative motion between source and observer.

Electromagnetic Waves Waves of electric and magnetic fields, including light, that can travel through a vacuum.

Frequency The number of wave cycles that pass a point per unit time, measured in Hertz.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests of a wave, often measured in nanometers for light.

Relative Velocity The combined speed of the source and observer, used in calculating frequency shifts.

Speed of Light A constant value of approximately 3 x 10^8 meters per second, denoted as 'c'.

Observed Frequency The frequency detected by an observer, altered by the Doppler effect.

Source Frequency The original frequency emitted by a source before any Doppler shift.

Receding The motion of a source moving away from an observer, causing a frequency decrease.

Approaching The motion of a source moving towards an observer, causing a frequency increase.

Nanometer A unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, often used to measure light wavelengths.

Hertz The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.

Lambda A symbol commonly used to represent wavelength in equations.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction, crucial in Doppler effect calculations.