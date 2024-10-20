The Doppler Effect of Light quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements regarding the Doppler effect of light are correct?
The Doppler effect causes a shift in the observed frequency of light due to the relative motion between the source and the observer. The observed frequency is calculated using the formula: observed frequency = source frequency x (1 +/- relative velocity / speed of light). The sign depends on whether the source and observer are moving towards each other (plus sign) or away from each other (minus sign). Even at high velocities, the change in wavelength due to the Doppler effect is relatively small unless the velocities are a significant fraction of the speed of light.
What is the Doppler effect in the context of light?
The Doppler effect for light is a shift in the observed frequency due to the relative motion between the light source and the observer.
How is the observed frequency of light calculated using the Doppler effect?
The observed frequency is calculated using the formula: observed frequency = source frequency x (1 +/- relative velocity / speed of light).
When do you use a plus sign in the Doppler effect formula for light?
A plus sign is used when the source and observer are moving towards each other.
When do you use a minus sign in the Doppler effect formula for light?
A minus sign is used when the source and observer are moving away from each other.
What is the relative velocity in the context of the Doppler effect for light?
Relative velocity is the sum of the velocities of the source and the observer when both are moving towards or away from each other.
How do you convert the source's wavelength to frequency in the Doppler effect calculation?
The source's frequency is calculated by dividing the speed of light by the source's wavelength.
What happens to the observed wavelength of light from a star receding from Earth?
The observed wavelength increases, indicating a redshift, due to the star moving away from Earth.
Why is the change in wavelength due to the Doppler effect relatively small at high velocities?
The change is small unless the velocities are a significant fraction of the speed of light.
What is the observed wavelength if a star's emitted wavelength is 630 nm and it is receding from Earth?
The observed wavelength is approximately 636 nm, showing a slight increase due to the star's recession.