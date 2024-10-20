The Doppler Effect of Light quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements regarding the Doppler effect of light are correct?

The Doppler effect causes a shift in the observed frequency of light due to the relative motion between the source and the observer. The observed frequency is calculated using the formula: observed frequency = source frequency x (1 +/- relative velocity / speed of light). The sign depends on whether the source and observer are moving towards each other (plus sign) or away from each other (minus sign). Even at high velocities, the change in wavelength due to the Doppler effect is relatively small unless the velocities are a significant fraction of the speed of light.