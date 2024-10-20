Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions Flashcards

Back
The Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions
1/15
  • Electromagnetic Spectrum
    A continuum of all electromagnetic waves, ranging from radio waves to gamma rays, with varying wavelengths and frequencies.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive crests of a wave, inversely proportional to frequency in the electromagnetic spectrum.
  • Frequency
    The number of wave cycles per second, inversely proportional to wavelength and directly proportional to energy.
  • Radio Waves
    The longest wavelength electromagnetic waves, used for AM and FM radio transmissions.
  • Microwaves
    Electromagnetic waves with wavelengths shorter than radio waves, used in microwave ovens and radar technology.
  • Infrared Radiation
    Electromagnetic waves perceived as heat, with wavelengths longer than visible light but shorter than microwaves.
  • Visible Light
    The portion of the electromagnetic spectrum visible to the human eye, encompassing all colors of the rainbow.
  • Ultraviolet Rays
    Electromagnetic waves with wavelengths shorter than visible light, responsible for sunburns.
  • X-rays
    High-energy electromagnetic waves used in medical imaging, with wavelengths shorter than ultraviolet rays.
  • Gamma Rays
    The shortest wavelength, highest energy electromagnetic waves, used in cancer treatment and emitted by cosmic sources.
  • Speed of Light
    A constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 meters per second.
  • Energy
    Directly proportional to frequency in electromagnetic waves, with higher frequencies having higher energy.
  • Continuum
    A continuous sequence or range, such as the electromagnetic spectrum, with no distinct boundaries.
  • Nanometer
    A unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, used to measure wavelengths of light.
  • Micrometer
    A unit of length equal to one millionth of a meter, used to measure wavelengths in the infrared spectrum.