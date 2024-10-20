The Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electromagnetic Spectrum A continuum of all electromagnetic waves, ranging from radio waves to gamma rays, with varying wavelengths and frequencies.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests of a wave, inversely proportional to frequency in the electromagnetic spectrum.

Frequency The number of wave cycles per second, inversely proportional to wavelength and directly proportional to energy.

Radio Waves The longest wavelength electromagnetic waves, used for AM and FM radio transmissions.

Microwaves Electromagnetic waves with wavelengths shorter than radio waves, used in microwave ovens and radar technology.

Infrared Radiation Electromagnetic waves perceived as heat, with wavelengths longer than visible light but shorter than microwaves.

Visible Light The portion of the electromagnetic spectrum visible to the human eye, encompassing all colors of the rainbow.

Ultraviolet Rays Electromagnetic waves with wavelengths shorter than visible light, responsible for sunburns.

X-rays High-energy electromagnetic waves used in medical imaging, with wavelengths shorter than ultraviolet rays.

Gamma Rays The shortest wavelength, highest energy electromagnetic waves, used in cancer treatment and emitted by cosmic sources.

Speed of Light A constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 meters per second.

Energy Directly proportional to frequency in electromagnetic waves, with higher frequencies having higher energy.

Continuum A continuous sequence or range, such as the electromagnetic spectrum, with no distinct boundaries.

Nanometer A unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, used to measure wavelengths of light.