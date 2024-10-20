The ElectronVolt definitions Flashcards
Back
The ElectronVolt definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Electron VoltA unit of energy equal to the change in potential energy of a charge moving through a potential difference of one volt.
- Potential DifferenceThe difference in electric potential between two points, measured in volts.
- Potential EnergyThe energy possessed by a charge due to its position in an electric field.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 m v^2.
- Elementary ChargeThe fundamental charge of an electron or proton, approximately 1.6 x 10^-19 coulombs.
- ProtonA positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom.
- ElectronA negatively charged subatomic particle that orbits the nucleus of an atom.
- JouleThe SI unit of energy, equivalent to the energy transferred when a force of one newton moves an object one meter.
- VoltThe derived unit for electric potential, electric potential difference, and electromotive force.
- ChargeA property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in an electromagnetic field.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time.
- Mass of ElectronThe mass of an electron, approximately 9.11 x 10^-31 kilograms.
- Unit ConversionThe process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another.
- Energy FormulaEquations used to calculate energy, such as KE = 1/2 m v^2 for kinetic energy.
- Negative ChargeAn electric charge with more electrons than protons, resulting in a net negative charge.