The ElectronVolt definitions Flashcards

The ElectronVolt definitions

The ElectronVolt definitions
  • Electron Volt
    A unit of energy equal to the change in potential energy of a charge moving through a potential difference of one volt.
  • Potential Difference
    The difference in electric potential between two points, measured in volts.
  • Potential Energy
    The energy possessed by a charge due to its position in an electric field.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 m v^2.
  • Elementary Charge
    The fundamental charge of an electron or proton, approximately 1.6 x 10^-19 coulombs.
  • Proton
    A positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom.
  • Electron
    A negatively charged subatomic particle that orbits the nucleus of an atom.
  • Joule
    The SI unit of energy, equivalent to the energy transferred when a force of one newton moves an object one meter.
  • Volt
    The derived unit for electric potential, electric potential difference, and electromotive force.
  • Charge
    A property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in an electromagnetic field.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time.
  • Mass of Electron
    The mass of an electron, approximately 9.11 x 10^-31 kilograms.
  • Unit Conversion
    The process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another.
  • Energy Formula
    Equations used to calculate energy, such as KE = 1/2 m v^2 for kinetic energy.
  • Negative Charge
    An electric charge with more electrons than protons, resulting in a net negative charge.