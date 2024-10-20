The ElectronVolt definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electron Volt A unit of energy equal to the change in potential energy of a charge moving through a potential difference of one volt.

Potential Difference The difference in electric potential between two points, measured in volts.

Potential Energy The energy possessed by a charge due to its position in an electric field.

Kinetic Energy The energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 m v^2.

Elementary Charge The fundamental charge of an electron or proton, approximately 1.6 x 10^-19 coulombs.

Proton A positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom.

Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle that orbits the nucleus of an atom.

Joule The SI unit of energy, equivalent to the energy transferred when a force of one newton moves an object one meter.

Volt The derived unit for electric potential, electric potential difference, and electromotive force.

Charge A property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in an electromagnetic field.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time.

Mass of Electron The mass of an electron, approximately 9.11 x 10^-31 kilograms.

Unit Conversion The process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another.

Energy Formula Equations used to calculate energy, such as KE = 1/2 m v^2 for kinetic energy.