Volume Thermal Expansion definitions Flashcards

- Volumetric Thermal ExpansionThe increase in volume of a three-dimensional object due to a rise in temperature.
- Linear Thermal ExpansionThe increase in length of a one-dimensional object due to a rise in temperature.
- Volumetric Expansion CoefficientA constant, denoted as beta, representing the rate of volume change per degree change in temperature.
- Linear Expansion CoefficientA constant, denoted as alpha, representing the rate of length change per degree change in temperature.
- Initial VolumeThe original volume of an object before any temperature change occurs.
- Temperature ChangeThe difference between the final and initial temperatures, denoted as delta t.
- Delta VThe change in volume of an object as a result of a temperature change.
- V FinalThe volume of an object after a temperature change has occurred.
- V InitialThe volume of an object before a temperature change occurs.
- KelvinThe SI unit of temperature, used to measure absolute temperature.
- LeadA dense metal used in the example to demonstrate volumetric thermal expansion.
- AluminumA metal used in examples to illustrate the relationship between beta and alpha.
- Centimeters CubedA unit of volume measurement, often used in calculations of volumetric expansion.