Volume Thermal Expansion definitions Flashcards

Volume Thermal Expansion definitions
  • Volumetric Thermal Expansion
    The increase in volume of a three-dimensional object due to a rise in temperature.
  • Linear Thermal Expansion
    The increase in length of a one-dimensional object due to a rise in temperature.
  • Volumetric Expansion Coefficient
    A constant, denoted as beta, representing the rate of volume change per degree change in temperature.
  • Linear Expansion Coefficient
    A constant, denoted as alpha, representing the rate of length change per degree change in temperature.
  • Initial Volume
    The original volume of an object before any temperature change occurs.
  • Temperature Change
    The difference between the final and initial temperatures, denoted as delta t.
  • Delta V
    The change in volume of an object as a result of a temperature change.
  • V Final
    The volume of an object after a temperature change has occurred.
  • V Initial
    The volume of an object before a temperature change occurs.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit of temperature, used to measure absolute temperature.
  • Lead
    A dense metal used in the example to demonstrate volumetric thermal expansion.
  • Aluminum
    A metal used in examples to illustrate the relationship between beta and alpha.
  • Centimeters Cubed
    A unit of volume measurement, often used in calculations of volumetric expansion.