Volume Thermal Expansion definitions Flashcards

Volumetric Thermal Expansion The increase in volume of a three-dimensional object due to a rise in temperature.

Linear Thermal Expansion The increase in length of a one-dimensional object due to a rise in temperature.

Volumetric Expansion Coefficient A constant, denoted as beta, representing the rate of volume change per degree change in temperature.

Linear Expansion Coefficient A constant, denoted as alpha, representing the rate of length change per degree change in temperature.

Initial Volume The original volume of an object before any temperature change occurs.

Temperature Change The difference between the final and initial temperatures, denoted as delta t.

Delta V The change in volume of an object as a result of a temperature change.

V Final The volume of an object after a temperature change has occurred.

V Initial The volume of an object before a temperature change occurs.

Kelvin The SI unit of temperature, used to measure absolute temperature.

Lead A dense metal used in the example to demonstrate volumetric thermal expansion.

Aluminum A metal used in examples to illustrate the relationship between beta and alpha.