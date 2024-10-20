Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc definitions Flashcards
Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc definitions
- Angular MomentumA measure of the rotational motion of an object, conserved in isolated systems.
- Moment of InertiaA quantity expressing an object's tendency to resist angular acceleration, calculated as mass times radius squared for point masses.
- DiscA flat, circular object with mass and radius, often used in rotational motion problems.
- Point MassAn object with mass concentrated at a single point, simplifying calculations in physics problems.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle to its edge, crucial in calculating moment of inertia.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, measured in radians per second.
- CounterclockwiseA direction of rotation that follows the opposite direction of a clock's hands, often considered positive.
- Conservation of Angular MomentumA principle stating that the total angular momentum of a closed system remains constant.
- Linear VelocityThe rate of change of position of an object along a straight path.
- Negligible SpeedA speed so small that it can be considered zero in calculations, having no significant effect.
- Radial DirectionA direction pointing towards or away from the center of a circle or sphere.
- Tangential DirectionA direction that is perpendicular to the radius at a point on a circle, affecting rotational motion.
- ClockwiseA direction of rotation that follows the same direction as a clock's hands, often considered negative.
- TorqueA force that causes an object to rotate around an axis, dependent on the force's magnitude and distance from the axis.
- RadianA unit of angular measure used in angular-linear velocity conversions, equal to the angle subtended by an arc of a circle.