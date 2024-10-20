Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc definitions
  • Angular Momentum
    A measure of the rotational motion of an object, conserved in isolated systems.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A quantity expressing an object's tendency to resist angular acceleration, calculated as mass times radius squared for point masses.
  • Disc
    A flat, circular object with mass and radius, often used in rotational motion problems.
  • Point Mass
    An object with mass concentrated at a single point, simplifying calculations in physics problems.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a circle to its edge, crucial in calculating moment of inertia.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, measured in radians per second.
  • Counterclockwise
    A direction of rotation that follows the opposite direction of a clock's hands, often considered positive.
  • Conservation of Angular Momentum
    A principle stating that the total angular momentum of a closed system remains constant.
  • Linear Velocity
    The rate of change of position of an object along a straight path.
  • Negligible Speed
    A speed so small that it can be considered zero in calculations, having no significant effect.
  • Radial Direction
    A direction pointing towards or away from the center of a circle or sphere.
  • Tangential Direction
    A direction that is perpendicular to the radius at a point on a circle, affecting rotational motion.
  • Clockwise
    A direction of rotation that follows the same direction as a clock's hands, often considered negative.
  • Torque
    A force that causes an object to rotate around an axis, dependent on the force's magnitude and distance from the axis.
  • Radian
    A unit of angular measure used in angular-linear velocity conversions, equal to the angle subtended by an arc of a circle.