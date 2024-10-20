Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Angular Momentum A measure of the rotational motion of an object, conserved in isolated systems.

Moment of Inertia A quantity expressing an object's tendency to resist angular acceleration, calculated as mass times radius squared for point masses.

Disc A flat, circular object with mass and radius, often used in rotational motion problems.

Point Mass An object with mass concentrated at a single point, simplifying calculations in physics problems.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle to its edge, crucial in calculating moment of inertia.

Angular Velocity The rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, measured in radians per second.

Counterclockwise A direction of rotation that follows the opposite direction of a clock's hands, often considered positive.

Conservation of Angular Momentum A principle stating that the total angular momentum of a closed system remains constant.

Linear Velocity The rate of change of position of an object along a straight path.

Negligible Speed A speed so small that it can be considered zero in calculations, having no significant effect.

Radial Direction A direction pointing towards or away from the center of a circle or sphere.

Tangential Direction A direction that is perpendicular to the radius at a point on a circle, affecting rotational motion.

Clockwise A direction of rotation that follows the same direction as a clock's hands, often considered negative.

Torque A force that causes an object to rotate around an axis, dependent on the force's magnitude and distance from the axis.