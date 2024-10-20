Skip to main content
Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids definitions Flashcards

  • Magnetic Field
    A field produced by electric currents, influencing the behavior of charged objects in the vicinity.
  • Toroidal Solenoid
    A coil shaped like a donut with wire wrapped around it, creating a magnetic field along its center.
  • Solenoid
    A long coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge, typically measured in amperes, that generates a magnetic field in a solenoid.
  • Inner Radius
    The distance from the center of a toroidal solenoid to its innermost edge, denoted as R1.
  • Outer Radius
    The distance from the center of a toroidal solenoid to its outermost edge, denoted as R2.
  • Mean Radius
    The average of the inner and outer radii of a toroidal solenoid, calculated as (R1 + R2) / 2.
  • Clockwise
    A direction of current flow or magnetic field orientation that follows the motion of a clock's hands.
  • Counterclockwise
    A direction of current flow or magnetic field orientation opposite to the motion of a clock's hands.
  • Turns
    The number of loops or coils of wire in a solenoid, affecting the strength of the magnetic field.
  • Mu Naught (μ₀)
    The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields, approximately 4π x 10⁻⁷ T·m/A.
  • Tesla
    The unit of magnetic field strength in the International System of Units (SI).
  • Distance
    The measurement from the center of a toroidal solenoid to a point where the magnetic field is evaluated.
  • Equation
    A mathematical expression used to calculate the magnetic field in a toroidal solenoid: μ₀IN/2πr.
  • Battery
    A device that provides the electric current necessary to generate a magnetic field in a solenoid.