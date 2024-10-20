Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnetic Field A field produced by electric currents, influencing the behavior of charged objects in the vicinity.

Toroidal Solenoid A coil shaped like a donut with wire wrapped around it, creating a magnetic field along its center.

Solenoid A long coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it.

Current The flow of electric charge, typically measured in amperes, that generates a magnetic field in a solenoid.

Inner Radius The distance from the center of a toroidal solenoid to its innermost edge, denoted as R1.

Outer Radius The distance from the center of a toroidal solenoid to its outermost edge, denoted as R2.

Mean Radius The average of the inner and outer radii of a toroidal solenoid, calculated as (R1 + R2) / 2.

Clockwise A direction of current flow or magnetic field orientation that follows the motion of a clock's hands.

Counterclockwise A direction of current flow or magnetic field orientation opposite to the motion of a clock's hands.

Turns The number of loops or coils of wire in a solenoid, affecting the strength of the magnetic field.

Mu Naught (μ₀) The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields, approximately 4π x 10⁻⁷ T·m/A.

Tesla The unit of magnetic field strength in the International System of Units (SI).

Distance The measurement from the center of a toroidal solenoid to a point where the magnetic field is evaluated.

Equation A mathematical expression used to calculate the magnetic field in a toroidal solenoid: μ₀IN/2πr.