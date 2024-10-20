Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids definitions Flashcards
Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids definitions
- Magnetic FieldA field produced by electric currents, influencing the behavior of charged objects in the vicinity.
- Toroidal SolenoidA coil shaped like a donut with wire wrapped around it, creating a magnetic field along its center.
- SolenoidA long coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge, typically measured in amperes, that generates a magnetic field in a solenoid.
- Inner RadiusThe distance from the center of a toroidal solenoid to its innermost edge, denoted as R1.
- Outer RadiusThe distance from the center of a toroidal solenoid to its outermost edge, denoted as R2.
- Mean RadiusThe average of the inner and outer radii of a toroidal solenoid, calculated as (R1 + R2) / 2.
- ClockwiseA direction of current flow or magnetic field orientation that follows the motion of a clock's hands.
- CounterclockwiseA direction of current flow or magnetic field orientation opposite to the motion of a clock's hands.
- TurnsThe number of loops or coils of wire in a solenoid, affecting the strength of the magnetic field.
- Mu Naught (μ₀)The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields, approximately 4π x 10⁻⁷ T·m/A.
- TeslaThe unit of magnetic field strength in the International System of Units (SI).
- DistanceThe measurement from the center of a toroidal solenoid to a point where the magnetic field is evaluated.
- EquationA mathematical expression used to calculate the magnetic field in a toroidal solenoid: μ₀IN/2πr.
- BatteryA device that provides the electric current necessary to generate a magnetic field in a solenoid.