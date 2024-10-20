Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo

Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) definitions
  • Torque
    A measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis.
  • Angular Acceleration
    The rate of change of angular velocity, denoted as alpha.
  • Rotational Dynamics
    The study of the effects of torques and angular acceleration on rotating bodies.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, analogous to mass in linear motion.
  • Newton's Second Law
    In rotational form, it states that the sum of all torques equals the moment of inertia times angular acceleration.
  • Solid Disc
    A rigid body with a specific moment of inertia, calculated as half the mass times the radius squared.
  • Point Mass
    An object with mass concentrated at a single point, having no volume or shape.
  • Tangential Acceleration
    The linear acceleration tangent to the circular path of a rotating object, related to angular acceleration.
  • Rigid Body
    An object with a fixed shape and size, where all points move in a fixed relationship to each other.
  • Net Torque
    The sum of all torques acting on a body, determining its angular acceleration.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of rotation to the point where force is applied.
  • Sine of the Angle
    A trigonometric function used in torque calculations, representing the angle between force and radius.
  • Clockwise Torque
    A torque that causes rotation in the clockwise direction, often considered negative.
  • Newton Meter
    The unit of measurement for torque, equivalent to the force of one newton applied at a distance of one meter.
  • Linear Dynamics
    The study of forces and motion in a straight line, involving mass and linear acceleration.