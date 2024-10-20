Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Torque A measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis.

Angular Acceleration The rate of change of angular velocity, denoted as alpha.

Rotational Dynamics The study of the effects of torques and angular acceleration on rotating bodies.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, analogous to mass in linear motion.

Newton's Second Law In rotational form, it states that the sum of all torques equals the moment of inertia times angular acceleration.

Solid Disc A rigid body with a specific moment of inertia, calculated as half the mass times the radius squared.

Point Mass An object with mass concentrated at a single point, having no volume or shape.

Tangential Acceleration The linear acceleration tangent to the circular path of a rotating object, related to angular acceleration.

Rigid Body An object with a fixed shape and size, where all points move in a fixed relationship to each other.

Net Torque The sum of all torques acting on a body, determining its angular acceleration.

Radius The distance from the center of rotation to the point where force is applied.

Sine of the Angle A trigonometric function used in torque calculations, representing the angle between force and radius.

Clockwise Torque A torque that causes rotation in the clockwise direction, often considered negative.

Newton Meter The unit of measurement for torque, equivalent to the force of one newton applied at a distance of one meter.