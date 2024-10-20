Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) definitions Flashcards
Back
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- TorqueA measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis.
- Angular AccelerationThe rate of change of angular velocity, denoted as alpha.
- Rotational DynamicsThe study of the effects of torques and angular acceleration on rotating bodies.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, analogous to mass in linear motion.
- Newton's Second LawIn rotational form, it states that the sum of all torques equals the moment of inertia times angular acceleration.
- Solid DiscA rigid body with a specific moment of inertia, calculated as half the mass times the radius squared.
- Point MassAn object with mass concentrated at a single point, having no volume or shape.
- Tangential AccelerationThe linear acceleration tangent to the circular path of a rotating object, related to angular acceleration.
- Rigid BodyAn object with a fixed shape and size, where all points move in a fixed relationship to each other.
- Net TorqueThe sum of all torques acting on a body, determining its angular acceleration.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of rotation to the point where force is applied.
- Sine of the AngleA trigonometric function used in torque calculations, representing the angle between force and radius.
- Clockwise TorqueA torque that causes rotation in the clockwise direction, often considered negative.
- Newton MeterThe unit of measurement for torque, equivalent to the force of one newton applied at a distance of one meter.
- Linear DynamicsThe study of forces and motion in a straight line, involving mass and linear acceleration.