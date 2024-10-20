Torque Due to Weight definitions Flashcards
Back
Torque Due to Weight definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- TorqueA measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as force times distance times the sine of the angle.
- Center of GravityThe point where the total weight of an object is considered to act, often coinciding with the center of mass.
- Center of MassThe point in an object where mass is evenly distributed, often aligning with the center of gravity in uniform fields.
- Uniform Mass DistributionA condition where an object's mass is evenly spread throughout, causing the weight force to act at the geometric center.
- Geometric CenterThe midpoint of an object, where weight force acts if mass distribution is uniform.
- Axis of RotationThe fixed point or line around which an object rotates or spins.
- Newton MeterThe unit of measurement for torque, representing the rotational force applied over a distance.
- Counter-Clockwise RotationA positive rotational direction in torque calculations, following the unit circle.
- R VectorThe distance vector from the axis of rotation to the point where force is applied.
- Sine of ThetaThe trigonometric function used in torque calculations to account for the angle of force application.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, contributing to its weight force when multiplied by gravity.
- GravityThe force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, used in calculating weight force.
- Weight ForceThe force exerted by gravity on an object's mass, acting at the center of gravity.
- Net TorqueThe sum of all individual torques acting on an object, determining its rotational effect.
- Angle of Force ApplicationThe angle between the force vector and the lever arm, crucial for calculating torque.