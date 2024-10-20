Torque Due to Weight definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Torque A measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as force times distance times the sine of the angle.

Center of Gravity The point where the total weight of an object is considered to act, often coinciding with the center of mass.

Center of Mass The point in an object where mass is evenly distributed, often aligning with the center of gravity in uniform fields.

Uniform Mass Distribution A condition where an object's mass is evenly spread throughout, causing the weight force to act at the geometric center.

Geometric Center The midpoint of an object, where weight force acts if mass distribution is uniform.

Axis of Rotation The fixed point or line around which an object rotates or spins.

Newton Meter The unit of measurement for torque, representing the rotational force applied over a distance.

Counter-Clockwise Rotation A positive rotational direction in torque calculations, following the unit circle.

R Vector The distance vector from the axis of rotation to the point where force is applied.

Sine of Theta The trigonometric function used in torque calculations to account for the angle of force application.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, contributing to its weight force when multiplied by gravity.

Gravity The force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, used in calculating weight force.

Weight Force The force exerted by gravity on an object's mass, acting at the center of gravity.

Net Torque The sum of all individual torques acting on an object, determining its rotational effect.