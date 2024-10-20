Torque Due to Weight definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Torque Due to Weight definitions

Torque Due to Weight definitions
  • Torque
    A measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as force times distance times the sine of the angle.
  • Center of Gravity
    The point where the total weight of an object is considered to act, often coinciding with the center of mass.
  • Center of Mass
    The point in an object where mass is evenly distributed, often aligning with the center of gravity in uniform fields.
  • Uniform Mass Distribution
    A condition where an object's mass is evenly spread throughout, causing the weight force to act at the geometric center.
  • Geometric Center
    The midpoint of an object, where weight force acts if mass distribution is uniform.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The fixed point or line around which an object rotates or spins.
  • Newton Meter
    The unit of measurement for torque, representing the rotational force applied over a distance.
  • Counter-Clockwise Rotation
    A positive rotational direction in torque calculations, following the unit circle.
  • R Vector
    The distance vector from the axis of rotation to the point where force is applied.
  • Sine of Theta
    The trigonometric function used in torque calculations to account for the angle of force application.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, contributing to its weight force when multiplied by gravity.
  • Gravity
    The force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, used in calculating weight force.
  • Weight Force
    The force exerted by gravity on an object's mass, acting at the center of gravity.
  • Net Torque
    The sum of all individual torques acting on an object, determining its rotational effect.
  • Angle of Force Application
    The angle between the force vector and the lever arm, crucial for calculating torque.