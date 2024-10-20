Torque & Equilibrium definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equilibrium A state where net force and net torque on an object are zero, resulting in no acceleration or rotational motion.

Linear Equilibrium Occurs when the sum of all forces on an object is zero, leading to no linear acceleration.

Rotational Equilibrium Achieved when the sum of all torques on an object is zero, preventing angular acceleration.

Static Equilibrium A condition where both linear and rotational equilibrium are present, with no linear or angular velocity.

Torque A measure of the force causing an object to rotate, calculated as force times distance times sine of the angle.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining the effect of torques.

Center of Mass The point in an object where its mass is evenly distributed and where weight force acts.

Fulcrum The pivot point around which a lever or bar rotates, often providing a normal force.

Normal Force The force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it, acting perpendicular to the surface.

Net Force The vector sum of all forces acting on an object, determining its linear acceleration.

Net Torque The sum of all torques acting on an object, determining its angular acceleration.

Angular Velocity The rate of change of an object's angular position, zero in static equilibrium.

Rigid Body An object with a fixed shape that does not deform under force, often used in equilibrium analysis.

Counterclockwise Torque A positive torque direction, typically opposing clockwise torque in equilibrium scenarios.