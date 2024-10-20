Skip to main content
Torque & Equilibrium definitions Flashcards

Torque & Equilibrium definitions
  • Equilibrium
    A state where net force and net torque on an object are zero, resulting in no acceleration or rotational motion.
  • Linear Equilibrium
    Occurs when the sum of all forces on an object is zero, leading to no linear acceleration.
  • Rotational Equilibrium
    Achieved when the sum of all torques on an object is zero, preventing angular acceleration.
  • Static Equilibrium
    A condition where both linear and rotational equilibrium are present, with no linear or angular velocity.
  • Torque
    A measure of the force causing an object to rotate, calculated as force times distance times sine of the angle.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining the effect of torques.
  • Center of Mass
    The point in an object where its mass is evenly distributed and where weight force acts.
  • Fulcrum
    The pivot point around which a lever or bar rotates, often providing a normal force.
  • Normal Force
    The force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it, acting perpendicular to the surface.
  • Net Force
    The vector sum of all forces acting on an object, determining its linear acceleration.
  • Net Torque
    The sum of all torques acting on an object, determining its angular acceleration.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of an object's angular position, zero in static equilibrium.
  • Rigid Body
    An object with a fixed shape that does not deform under force, often used in equilibrium analysis.
  • Counterclockwise Torque
    A positive torque direction, typically opposing clockwise torque in equilibrium scenarios.
  • Clockwise Torque
    A negative torque direction, often balanced by counterclockwise torque in equilibrium.