Torque & Equilibrium quiz Flashcards

What conditions must be met for a lever system to be in complete equilibrium?
For a lever system to be in complete equilibrium, both linear and rotational equilibrium must be achieved. This means the sum of all forces acting on the system must be zero (resulting in no linear acceleration), and the sum of all torques must also be zero (resulting in no angular acceleration).
What is the condition for an object to be in linear equilibrium?
The sum of all forces acting on the object must be zero, resulting in no linear acceleration.
What is required for an object to achieve rotational equilibrium?
The sum of all torques acting on the object must be zero, preventing any angular acceleration.
How is complete equilibrium defined in physics?
Complete equilibrium, or static equilibrium, occurs when both linear and rotational equilibrium are achieved, meaning no linear or angular velocity.
What happens if the net force on an object is zero but the net torque is not?
The object will not be in complete equilibrium and may experience angular acceleration, leading to rotational motion.
How does the torque equation relate to the direction of torque?
Torque is calculated as torque = force x distance x sine(angle), and its direction depends on the direction of the force relative to the axis of rotation.
What is the effect of forces acting at different distances from the axis of rotation?
Forces acting at different distances can create torques of different magnitudes, affecting the rotational equilibrium of the object.
In the context of equilibrium, what is the significance of a fulcrum?
A fulcrum provides a pivot point for rotation, and forces acting on it can create torques that influence rotational equilibrium.
What is the result when two forces of equal magnitude act in opposite directions at equal distances from the axis of rotation?
The torques they produce will cancel each other out, contributing to rotational equilibrium.
How can a system have rotational equilibrium but not linear equilibrium?
If the net force is not zero, the system will not have linear equilibrium, even if the torques cancel out to achieve rotational equilibrium.