Torque with Kinematic Equations definitions Flashcards

Torque with Kinematic Equations definitions
Torque with Kinematic Equations definitions
- TorqueA measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis, calculated as the product of force and distance from the axis.
- Rotational DynamicsThe study of the motion of objects that rotate, including the forces and torques that cause such motion.
- Solid SphereA three-dimensional object where all points on the surface are equidistant from the center, with a specific moment of inertia.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution relative to the axis.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of change of an object's angular position, often measured in radians per second.
- RPMRevolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed or the number of turns in one minute.
- AlphaThe symbol for angular acceleration, representing the rate of change of angular velocity.
- Newton MeterA unit of torque in the metric system, equivalent to the torque resulting from a force of one newton applied perpendicularly to a moment arm one meter long.
- Uniformly Accelerated MotionMotion where the acceleration is constant, applicable to both linear and rotational dynamics.
- OmegaThe symbol for angular velocity, representing how fast an object rotates or revolves relative to another point.
- RadiansA unit of angular measure used in many areas of mathematics, where one radian is the angle subtended by an arc equal in length to the radius.
- Counter-ClockwiseA direction of rotation that is opposite to the direction of the hands on a clock, often considered positive in physics.
- ClockwiseA direction of rotation that follows the direction of the hands on a clock, often considered negative in physics.
- Delta ThetaThe change in angular position, often used in rotational motion equations to represent angular displacement.
- Kinematics EquationsEquations that describe the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion.