Torque with Kinematic Equations definitions Flashcards

  • Torque
    A measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis, calculated as the product of force and distance from the axis.
  • Rotational Dynamics
    The study of the motion of objects that rotate, including the forces and torques that cause such motion.
  • Solid Sphere
    A three-dimensional object where all points on the surface are equidistant from the center, with a specific moment of inertia.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution relative to the axis.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of an object's angular position, often measured in radians per second.
  • RPM
    Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed or the number of turns in one minute.
  • Alpha
    The symbol for angular acceleration, representing the rate of change of angular velocity.
  • Newton Meter
    A unit of torque in the metric system, equivalent to the torque resulting from a force of one newton applied perpendicularly to a moment arm one meter long.
  • Uniformly Accelerated Motion
    Motion where the acceleration is constant, applicable to both linear and rotational dynamics.
  • Omega
    The symbol for angular velocity, representing how fast an object rotates or revolves relative to another point.
  • Radians
    A unit of angular measure used in many areas of mathematics, where one radian is the angle subtended by an arc equal in length to the radius.
  • Counter-Clockwise
    A direction of rotation that is opposite to the direction of the hands on a clock, often considered positive in physics.
  • Clockwise
    A direction of rotation that follows the direction of the hands on a clock, often considered negative in physics.
  • Delta Theta
    The change in angular position, often used in rotational motion equations to represent angular displacement.
  • Kinematics Equations
    Equations that describe the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion.