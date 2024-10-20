Torque with Kinematic Equations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Torque A measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis, calculated as the product of force and distance from the axis.

Rotational Dynamics The study of the motion of objects that rotate, including the forces and torques that cause such motion.

Solid Sphere A three-dimensional object where all points on the surface are equidistant from the center, with a specific moment of inertia.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution relative to the axis.

Angular Velocity The rate of change of an object's angular position, often measured in radians per second.

RPM Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed or the number of turns in one minute.

Alpha The symbol for angular acceleration, representing the rate of change of angular velocity.

Newton Meter A unit of torque in the metric system, equivalent to the torque resulting from a force of one newton applied perpendicularly to a moment arm one meter long.

Uniformly Accelerated Motion Motion where the acceleration is constant, applicable to both linear and rotational dynamics.

Omega The symbol for angular velocity, representing how fast an object rotates or revolves relative to another point.

Radians A unit of angular measure used in many areas of mathematics, where one radian is the angle subtended by an arc equal in length to the radius.

Counter-Clockwise A direction of rotation that is opposite to the direction of the hands on a clock, often considered positive in physics.

Clockwise A direction of rotation that follows the direction of the hands on a clock, often considered negative in physics.

Delta Theta The change in angular position, often used in rotational motion equations to represent angular displacement.