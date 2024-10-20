Skip to main content
Total Internal Reflection definitions Flashcards

  • Total Internal Reflection
    Occurs when light reflects entirely within a medium, happening when the angle of incidence exceeds the critical angle.
  • Index of Refraction
    A measure of how much light slows down in a medium compared to a vacuum.
  • Critical Angle
    The angle of incidence at which the refracted ray is parallel to the boundary, leading to total internal reflection.
  • Snell's Law
    A formula used to describe the relationship between angles of incidence and refraction, involving indices of refraction.
  • Theta Critical
    The specific angle of incidence where the refracted ray is parallel to the boundary, calculated using Snell's Law.
  • Refracted Ray
    A light ray that changes direction as it passes from one medium to another with a different index of refraction.
  • Normal
    An imaginary line perpendicular to the boundary between two different media, used as a reference for measuring angles.
  • Sine Inverse
    A mathematical function used to calculate angles from the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.
  • Glass
    A transparent material with a higher index of refraction than air, often used in optics.
  • Air
    A medium with a lower index of refraction compared to many solids, such as glass.