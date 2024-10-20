Total Internal Reflection definitions Flashcards
Back
Total Internal Reflection definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Total Internal ReflectionOccurs when light reflects entirely within a medium, happening when the angle of incidence exceeds the critical angle.
- Index of RefractionA measure of how much light slows down in a medium compared to a vacuum.
- Critical AngleThe angle of incidence at which the refracted ray is parallel to the boundary, leading to total internal reflection.
- Snell's LawA formula used to describe the relationship between angles of incidence and refraction, involving indices of refraction.
- Theta CriticalThe specific angle of incidence where the refracted ray is parallel to the boundary, calculated using Snell's Law.
- Refracted RayA light ray that changes direction as it passes from one medium to another with a different index of refraction.
- NormalAn imaginary line perpendicular to the boundary between two different media, used as a reference for measuring angles.
- Sine InverseA mathematical function used to calculate angles from the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.
- GlassA transparent material with a higher index of refraction than air, often used in optics.
- AirA medium with a lower index of refraction compared to many solids, such as glass.