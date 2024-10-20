Total Internal Reflection definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Total Internal Reflection Occurs when light reflects entirely within a medium, happening when the angle of incidence exceeds the critical angle.

Index of Refraction A measure of how much light slows down in a medium compared to a vacuum.

Critical Angle The angle of incidence at which the refracted ray is parallel to the boundary, leading to total internal reflection.

Snell's Law A formula used to describe the relationship between angles of incidence and refraction, involving indices of refraction.

Theta Critical The specific angle of incidence where the refracted ray is parallel to the boundary, calculated using Snell's Law.

Refracted Ray A light ray that changes direction as it passes from one medium to another with a different index of refraction.

Normal An imaginary line perpendicular to the boundary between two different media, used as a reference for measuring angles.

Sine Inverse A mathematical function used to calculate angles from the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.

Glass A transparent material with a higher index of refraction than air, often used in optics.