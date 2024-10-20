Transformers definitions Flashcards
Back
Transformers definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- TransformerA circuit element that uses electromagnetic induction to convert voltages.
- Electromagnetic InductionThe process where a changing magnetic field induces an electromotive force in a coil.
- Faraday's LawA principle stating that a changing magnetic field induces an electromotive force.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.
- SolenoidA coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it.
- Magnetic FieldA field produced by electric currents or changing electric fields, affecting magnetic materials.
- Electromotive Force (EMF)The energy provided per charge by an energy source, inducing current in a circuit.
- Magnetic FluxThe measure of the magnetic field passing through a given area.
- Turns RatioThe ratio of the number of turns in the output coil to the input coil in a transformer.
- Input SolenoidThe coil in a transformer where the initial voltage is applied.
- Output SolenoidThe coil in a transformer where the transformed voltage is obtained.
- North American OutletA standard electrical outlet delivering power at 120 volts.
- Power StationA facility where electrical power is generated for distribution.
- CoilA series of loops that create a magnetic field when carrying current.
- CircuitA closed path through which electric current flows.