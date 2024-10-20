Skip to main content
Transformers definitions Flashcards

Transformers definitions
  • Transformer
    A circuit element that uses electromagnetic induction to convert voltages.
  • Electromagnetic Induction
    The process where a changing magnetic field induces an electromotive force in a coil.
  • Faraday's Law
    A principle stating that a changing magnetic field induces an electromotive force.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.
  • Solenoid
    A coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field produced by electric currents or changing electric fields, affecting magnetic materials.
  • Electromotive Force (EMF)
    The energy provided per charge by an energy source, inducing current in a circuit.
  • Magnetic Flux
    The measure of the magnetic field passing through a given area.
  • Turns Ratio
    The ratio of the number of turns in the output coil to the input coil in a transformer.
  • Input Solenoid
    The coil in a transformer where the initial voltage is applied.
  • Output Solenoid
    The coil in a transformer where the transformed voltage is obtained.
  • North American Outlet
    A standard electrical outlet delivering power at 120 volts.
  • Power Station
    A facility where electrical power is generated for distribution.
  • Coil
    A series of loops that create a magnetic field when carrying current.
  • Circuit
    A closed path through which electric current flows.