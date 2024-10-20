Transformers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Transformer A circuit element that uses electromagnetic induction to convert voltages.

Electromagnetic Induction The process where a changing magnetic field induces an electromotive force in a coil.

Faraday's Law A principle stating that a changing magnetic field induces an electromotive force.

Voltage The electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.

Solenoid A coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it.

Magnetic Field A field produced by electric currents or changing electric fields, affecting magnetic materials.

Electromotive Force (EMF) The energy provided per charge by an energy source, inducing current in a circuit.

Magnetic Flux The measure of the magnetic field passing through a given area.

Turns Ratio The ratio of the number of turns in the output coil to the input coil in a transformer.

Input Solenoid The coil in a transformer where the initial voltage is applied.

Output Solenoid The coil in a transformer where the transformed voltage is obtained.

North American Outlet A standard electrical outlet delivering power at 120 volts.

Power Station A facility where electrical power is generated for distribution.

Coil A series of loops that create a magnetic field when carrying current.