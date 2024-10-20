Trig Review definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, represented by an arrow in the XY plane.

Magnitude The length or size of a vector, always a positive value.

Component The projection of a vector along the axes, can be positive or negative based on direction.

Quadrant One of the four sections of the XY plane, each with distinct sign conventions for vector components.

Reference Angle The angle between a vector and the nearest x-axis, used in trigonometric calculations.

Absolute Angle The angle of a vector measured from the positive x-axis, requiring adjustments for quadrant.

Clockwise A direction of rotation that results in negative angle measurements.

Counterclockwise A direction of rotation that results in positive angle measurements.

Cardinal Directions The four main directions: north, east, south, and west, used to describe vector orientation.

Cosine A trigonometric function used to calculate the x-component of a vector.

Sine A trigonometric function used to calculate the y-component of a vector.

Inverse Tangent A function used to find the reference angle from the ratio of vector components.

Arc Tangent Another term for inverse tangent, used to determine angles from component ratios.

Compass Directions Directions like northeast or southwest, indicating vector orientation relative to cardinal points.