Trig Review definitions Flashcards

Trig Review definitions
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, represented by an arrow in the XY plane.
  • Magnitude
    The length or size of a vector, always a positive value.
  • Component
    The projection of a vector along the axes, can be positive or negative based on direction.
  • Quadrant
    One of the four sections of the XY plane, each with distinct sign conventions for vector components.
  • Reference Angle
    The angle between a vector and the nearest x-axis, used in trigonometric calculations.
  • Absolute Angle
    The angle of a vector measured from the positive x-axis, requiring adjustments for quadrant.
  • Clockwise
    A direction of rotation that results in negative angle measurements.
  • Counterclockwise
    A direction of rotation that results in positive angle measurements.
  • Cardinal Directions
    The four main directions: north, east, south, and west, used to describe vector orientation.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the x-component of a vector.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the y-component of a vector.
  • Inverse Tangent
    A function used to find the reference angle from the ratio of vector components.
  • Arc Tangent
    Another term for inverse tangent, used to determine angles from component ratios.
  • Compass Directions
    Directions like northeast or southwest, indicating vector orientation relative to cardinal points.
  • Sign Convention
    Rules determining the positive or negative sign of vector components based on direction.