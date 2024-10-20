Trig Review definitions Flashcards
Back
Trig Review definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, represented by an arrow in the XY plane.
- MagnitudeThe length or size of a vector, always a positive value.
- ComponentThe projection of a vector along the axes, can be positive or negative based on direction.
- QuadrantOne of the four sections of the XY plane, each with distinct sign conventions for vector components.
- Reference AngleThe angle between a vector and the nearest x-axis, used in trigonometric calculations.
- Absolute AngleThe angle of a vector measured from the positive x-axis, requiring adjustments for quadrant.
- ClockwiseA direction of rotation that results in negative angle measurements.
- CounterclockwiseA direction of rotation that results in positive angle measurements.
- Cardinal DirectionsThe four main directions: north, east, south, and west, used to describe vector orientation.
- CosineA trigonometric function used to calculate the x-component of a vector.
- SineA trigonometric function used to calculate the y-component of a vector.
- Inverse TangentA function used to find the reference angle from the ratio of vector components.
- Arc TangentAnother term for inverse tangent, used to determine angles from component ratios.
- Compass DirectionsDirections like northeast or southwest, indicating vector orientation relative to cardinal points.
- Sign ConventionRules determining the positive or negative sign of vector components based on direction.