Types of Acceleration in Rotation definitions Flashcards

Centripetal Acceleration Responsible for maintaining an object's circular path, pointing towards the center of rotation.

Tangential Acceleration Occurs when an object speeds up or slows down in rotational motion, zero if speed is constant.

Total Acceleration Vector sum of tangential and centripetal accelerations, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.

Angular Acceleration Rate of change of angular velocity, measured in radians per second squared.

Tangential Velocity Linear speed of a point on a rotating object, calculated as radius times angular velocity.

Centripetal Force Force that pulls an object towards the center of its circular path, causing centripetal acceleration.

Pythagorean Theorem Used to calculate total acceleration as the square root of the sum of squared components.

Radians Unit of angular measurement used in angular acceleration, equivalent to the angle subtended by an arc.

Vector Composition Method of combining vectors, such as tangential and centripetal accelerations, to find total acceleration.

Rotational Motion Movement of an object around a central axis, involving angular velocity and acceleration.

Linear Acceleration Another term for tangential acceleration, measured in meters per second squared.

Angular Velocity Rate of change of angular position of a rotating object, often denoted by omega.

Period Time taken for one complete cycle of rotation, used to calculate angular velocity.

Radius Distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference, crucial in calculating tangential velocity.