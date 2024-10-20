Types of Acceleration in Rotation definitions Flashcards
Back
Types of Acceleration in Rotation definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Centripetal AccelerationResponsible for maintaining an object's circular path, pointing towards the center of rotation.
- Tangential AccelerationOccurs when an object speeds up or slows down in rotational motion, zero if speed is constant.
- Total AccelerationVector sum of tangential and centripetal accelerations, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.
- Angular AccelerationRate of change of angular velocity, measured in radians per second squared.
- Tangential VelocityLinear speed of a point on a rotating object, calculated as radius times angular velocity.
- Centripetal ForceForce that pulls an object towards the center of its circular path, causing centripetal acceleration.
- Pythagorean TheoremUsed to calculate total acceleration as the square root of the sum of squared components.
- RadiansUnit of angular measurement used in angular acceleration, equivalent to the angle subtended by an arc.
- Vector CompositionMethod of combining vectors, such as tangential and centripetal accelerations, to find total acceleration.
- Rotational MotionMovement of an object around a central axis, involving angular velocity and acceleration.
- Linear AccelerationAnother term for tangential acceleration, measured in meters per second squared.
- Angular VelocityRate of change of angular position of a rotating object, often denoted by omega.
- PeriodTime taken for one complete cycle of rotation, used to calculate angular velocity.
- RadiusDistance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference, crucial in calculating tangential velocity.
- Constant VelocityCondition where angular acceleration is zero, indicating no change in rotational speed.