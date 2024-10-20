Types of Collisions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Elastic collision A type of collision where both momentum and mechanical energy are conserved, with no energy loss.

Inelastic collision A collision where momentum is conserved but mechanical energy is not, resulting in energy loss.

Perfectly inelastic collision A collision where objects stick together post-impact, conserving momentum but not mechanical energy.

Momentum A conserved quantity in all collisions, representing the product of an object's mass and velocity.

Mechanical energy The sum of potential and kinetic energy in a system, conserved only in elastic collisions.

Energy conservation A principle stating that energy remains constant in an isolated system, applicable in elastic collisions.

Energy loss The reduction of mechanical energy in a system, characteristic of inelastic collisions.

Velocity The speed and direction of an object's motion, crucial in determining post-collision movement.

Collision An event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other for a short duration.

System A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole, especially in physics.