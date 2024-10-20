Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Types of Collisions definitions Flashcards

Back
Types of Collisions definitions
1/11
  • Elastic collision
    A type of collision where both momentum and mechanical energy are conserved, with no energy loss.
  • Inelastic collision
    A collision where momentum is conserved but mechanical energy is not, resulting in energy loss.
  • Perfectly inelastic collision
    A collision where objects stick together post-impact, conserving momentum but not mechanical energy.
  • Momentum
    A conserved quantity in all collisions, representing the product of an object's mass and velocity.
  • Mechanical energy
    The sum of potential and kinetic energy in a system, conserved only in elastic collisions.
  • Energy conservation
    A principle stating that energy remains constant in an isolated system, applicable in elastic collisions.
  • Energy loss
    The reduction of mechanical energy in a system, characteristic of inelastic collisions.
  • Velocity
    The speed and direction of an object's motion, crucial in determining post-collision movement.
  • Collision
    An event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other for a short duration.
  • System
    A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole, especially in physics.
  • Spectrum
    A range used to describe the degree of elasticity in collisions, from perfectly elastic to perfectly inelastic.