Types of Collisions definitions Flashcards

- Elastic collisionA type of collision where both momentum and mechanical energy are conserved, with no energy loss.
- Inelastic collisionA collision where momentum is conserved but mechanical energy is not, resulting in energy loss.
- Perfectly inelastic collisionA collision where objects stick together post-impact, conserving momentum but not mechanical energy.
- MomentumA conserved quantity in all collisions, representing the product of an object's mass and velocity.
- Mechanical energyThe sum of potential and kinetic energy in a system, conserved only in elastic collisions.
- Energy conservationA principle stating that energy remains constant in an isolated system, applicable in elastic collisions.
- Energy lossThe reduction of mechanical energy in a system, characteristic of inelastic collisions.
- VelocityThe speed and direction of an object's motion, crucial in determining post-collision movement.
- CollisionAn event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other for a short duration.
- SystemA set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole, especially in physics.
- SpectrumA range used to describe the degree of elasticity in collisions, from perfectly elastic to perfectly inelastic.