Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams definitions Flashcards

Applied Force A direct push or pull on an object, represented by an arrow from the object's center in the direction of the force.

Tension The force transmitted through a rope or cable when pulled, depicted as an arrow from the object's center in the direction of the pull.

Weight Force The force due to gravity, always acting towards the center of the Earth, represented by a downward arrow from the object's center.

Normal Force A reaction force arising from contact between surfaces, always perpendicular to the surface.

Friction Force A force opposing the direction of motion, occurring between rough surfaces in contact.

Free Body Diagram A visual tool showing all forces acting on an object as arrows emanating from a central point.

Newton's Second Law A principle stating that acceleration is produced when a force acts on a mass (F=ma).

Net Force The overall force acting on an object, determined by vectorially adding all individual forces.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using the net force and mass.

Magnitude The size or amount of a force, often represented by the length of an arrow in diagrams.

Direction The line or path along which something moves, lies, or points, crucial in force representation.

Axis A reference line used in diagrams to determine the direction of forces and motion.

Contact Force A force that acts at the point of contact between two objects, such as normal and friction forces.

Gravity A natural phenomenon by which all things with mass are brought toward one another, like objects toward Earth.