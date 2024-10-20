Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams definitions Flashcards
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams definitions
- Applied ForceA direct push or pull on an object, represented by an arrow from the object's center in the direction of the force.
- TensionThe force transmitted through a rope or cable when pulled, depicted as an arrow from the object's center in the direction of the pull.
- Weight ForceThe force due to gravity, always acting towards the center of the Earth, represented by a downward arrow from the object's center.
- Normal ForceA reaction force arising from contact between surfaces, always perpendicular to the surface.
- Friction ForceA force opposing the direction of motion, occurring between rough surfaces in contact.
- Free Body DiagramA visual tool showing all forces acting on an object as arrows emanating from a central point.
- Newton's Second LawA principle stating that acceleration is produced when a force acts on a mass (F=ma).
- Net ForceThe overall force acting on an object, determined by vectorially adding all individual forces.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using the net force and mass.
- MagnitudeThe size or amount of a force, often represented by the length of an arrow in diagrams.
- DirectionThe line or path along which something moves, lies, or points, crucial in force representation.
- AxisA reference line used in diagrams to determine the direction of forces and motion.
- Contact ForceA force that acts at the point of contact between two objects, such as normal and friction forces.
- GravityA natural phenomenon by which all things with mass are brought toward one another, like objects toward Earth.
- SurfaceThe outermost layer of an object, where contact forces like normal and friction occur.