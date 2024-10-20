Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams quiz Flashcards
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams quiz
What force caused the dust and particles to clump together in space?
The force of gravity caused the dust and particles to clump together in space. Gravity pulls particles towards each other, leading to the formation of larger bodies.
Which of the following are correct examples of physical forces?
Correct examples of physical forces include applied force, tension, weight force, normal force, and friction force. Each of these forces has specific characteristics and representations in physics problems.
Plants are able to move using which of the following forces?
Plants primarily use internal forces such as turgor pressure and growth responses to stimuli (like phototropism and gravitropism) to move or orient themselves. These are not external forces like those typically discussed in physics, such as applied force or tension.
What is the symbol used to represent applied force in physics problems?
The symbol used to represent applied force is 'f_a' with a subscript.
How is tension force depicted in a free body diagram?
Tension force is depicted as an arrow from the object's center in the direction of the pull.
In which direction does the weight force act on an object?
The weight force acts towards the center of the Earth, represented by a downward arrow from the object's center.
What is the normal force and how is it oriented relative to surfaces in contact?
The normal force is a reaction force that arises from contact between surfaces and is always perpendicular to the surface.
What is the role of friction force in motion, and how is it represented?
Friction force opposes the direction of motion and is represented by an arrow opposite to the direction of movement.
What is the purpose of a free body diagram (FBD) in physics?
A free body diagram helps visualize and solve physics problems by showing all forces acting on an object as arrows from a central point.
How do you determine the direction of acceleration in a free body diagram?
The direction of acceleration is determined by the net force direction, which is indicated by the relative sizes of the arrows in the FBD.