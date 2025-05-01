Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is a net force? Net force is the overall force acting on an object after all the individual forces are combined.

What is a force diagram (free body diagram)? A force diagram, or free body diagram, is a simple diagram that shows all the forces acting on a single object as arrows emanating from a central point.

What is a non-example of a force? Temperature is a non-example of a force, as it does not involve a push or pull on an object.

What is an example of an unbalanced force? An example of an unbalanced force is pushing a box so that it starts to move across the floor.

Is mass a force? Mass is not a force; it is a measure of the amount of matter in an object.

What two aspects of a force do scientists measure? Scientists measure the magnitude (size) and direction of a force.