Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams quiz #3

  • What is a net force?
    Net force is the overall force acting on an object after all the individual forces are combined.
  • What is a force diagram (free body diagram)?
    A force diagram, or free body diagram, is a simple diagram that shows all the forces acting on a single object as arrows emanating from a central point.
  • What is a non-example of a force?
    Temperature is a non-example of a force, as it does not involve a push or pull on an object.
  • What is an example of an unbalanced force?
    An example of an unbalanced force is pushing a box so that it starts to move across the floor.
  • Is mass a force?
    Mass is not a force; it is a measure of the amount of matter in an object.
  • What two aspects of a force do scientists measure?
    Scientists measure the magnitude (size) and direction of a force.
  • Which is a good example of a contact force?
    Friction between a box and the floor is a good example of a contact force.
  • Which could be an example of an unbalanced force?
    A person pulling a sled so that it accelerates is an example of an unbalanced force.
  • Which could be an example of a balanced force?
    A book resting on a table with gravity pulling it down and the normal force pushing it up is an example of balanced forces.
  • Which best describes a force?
    A force is a push or pull acting on an object.
  • How does friction affect motion?
    Friction opposes the motion of objects, causing them to slow down or stop.
  • How do you calculate net force?
    To calculate net force, add together all the forces acting on an object, taking their directions into account (vector sum).
  • How do you find the net force acting on an object?
    Find the net force by summing all the individual forces acting on the object, considering their directions.
  • What is friction?
    Friction is a force that opposes the relative motion of two surfaces in contact.
  • What are the five most common types of forces discussed in physics problems?
    The five most common types of forces are applied force, tension, weight (gravity), normal force, and friction.