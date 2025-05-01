Back
What is a net force? Net force is the overall force acting on an object after all the individual forces are combined. What is a force diagram (free body diagram)? A force diagram, or free body diagram, is a simple diagram that shows all the forces acting on a single object as arrows emanating from a central point. What is a non-example of a force? Temperature is a non-example of a force, as it does not involve a push or pull on an object. What is an example of an unbalanced force? An example of an unbalanced force is pushing a box so that it starts to move across the floor. Is mass a force? Mass is not a force; it is a measure of the amount of matter in an object. What two aspects of a force do scientists measure? Scientists measure the magnitude (size) and direction of a force. Which is a good example of a contact force? Friction between a box and the floor is a good example of a contact force. Which could be an example of an unbalanced force? A person pulling a sled so that it accelerates is an example of an unbalanced force. Which could be an example of a balanced force? A book resting on a table with gravity pulling it down and the normal force pushing it up is an example of balanced forces. Which best describes a force? A force is a push or pull acting on an object. How does friction affect motion? Friction opposes the motion of objects, causing them to slow down or stop. How do you calculate net force? To calculate net force, add together all the forces acting on an object, taking their directions into account (vector sum). How do you find the net force acting on an object? Find the net force by summing all the individual forces acting on the object, considering their directions. What is friction? Friction is a force that opposes the relative motion of two surfaces in contact. What are the five most common types of forces discussed in physics problems? The five most common types of forces are applied force, tension, weight (gravity), normal force, and friction.
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams quiz #3
