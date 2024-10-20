Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Newton's Third Law States that for every action force, there is an equal and opposite reaction force.

Action-Reaction Pair A set of forces where one force is the action and the other is the equal and opposite reaction.

Magnitude The size or strength of a force, which remains equal in action-reaction pairs.

Direction The line along which a force acts, opposite in action-reaction pairs.

Normal Force A force exerted by a surface in response to an object resting on it, part of an action-reaction pair.

Weight Force The gravitational force exerted by the Earth on an object, part of an action-reaction pair.

Free Body Diagram A graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using F=ma.

Equilibrium A state where all forces are balanced, resulting in no net force and no acceleration.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, affecting its acceleration under force.

Frozen Lake A surface with negligible friction, used in physics problems to simplify calculations.

Force An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons.

Surface Push A force applied perpendicular to a surface, often resulting in a normal force.

Inertia The tendency of an object to resist changes in its state of motion.