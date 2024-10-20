Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs definitions Flashcards
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs definitions
- Newton's Third LawStates that for every action force, there is an equal and opposite reaction force.
- Action-Reaction PairA set of forces where one force is the action and the other is the equal and opposite reaction.
- MagnitudeThe size or strength of a force, which remains equal in action-reaction pairs.
- DirectionThe line along which a force acts, opposite in action-reaction pairs.
- Normal ForceA force exerted by a surface in response to an object resting on it, part of an action-reaction pair.
- Weight ForceThe gravitational force exerted by the Earth on an object, part of an action-reaction pair.
- Free Body DiagramA graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using F=ma.
- EquilibriumA state where all forces are balanced, resulting in no net force and no acceleration.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, affecting its acceleration under force.
- Frozen LakeA surface with negligible friction, used in physics problems to simplify calculations.
- ForceAn interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons.
- Surface PushA force applied perpendicular to a surface, often resulting in a normal force.
- InertiaThe tendency of an object to resist changes in its state of motion.
- F=maThe equation representing Newton's second law, relating force, mass, and acceleration.