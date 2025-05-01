Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does Newton's third law of motion state? Newton's third law states that for every action force, there is an equal and opposite reaction force; when one object exerts a force on another, the second object exerts a force of equal magnitude in the opposite direction.

By what other name is Newton's third law of motion known? Newton's third law of motion is also known as the law of action-reaction.

Which sentence best states Newton’s third law of motion? For every action force, there is an equal and opposite reaction force.

Which sentence describes Newton's third law of motion? When one object exerts a force on another, the second object exerts a force of equal magnitude in the opposite direction; these forces always act on different objects.

Why do action-reaction force pairs not cancel each other out on a single object? Action-reaction force pairs act on different objects, not the same object. Therefore, they do not cancel each other out and can result in motion.

What must you do when analyzing forces on multiple interacting objects according to Newton's third law? You must draw separate free body diagrams for each object involved. This helps identify all forces acting on each object individually.